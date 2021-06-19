Report: ‘Exhausted’ Ryan Seacrest Ready To Leave ‘Live’?

Is Ryan Seacrest preparing to leave Live! with Kelly and Ryan? That was the story in one tabloid this time last year. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Ryan Seacrest Abandoning Kelly Ripa?

Last June, Star reported Ryan Seacrest had reached his breaking point. The outlet asserted that the “busiest man in showbiz” had gotten a bit too comfortable in his LA home during the pandemic, and he may not return to co-host Live With Kelly and Ryan when things go back to normal. A source told the publication, “The lockdown brought him home,” adding, “He misses the lifestyle.”

Concern for the host’s state of mind ramped up when he looked “haggard” during the American Idol competition in May 2020, and it only grew when he was absent from Live the next day. Fans were even speculating if the TV personality had suffered a stroke. Whatever the cause, the magazine insisted Seacrest was in desperate need of some R&R.

The source revealed, “He knows the show needs the hosts in the same room, but he’s dreading leaving California.” His co-host, Kelly Ripa, was reportedly fearing the possibility of his exit. According to the source, “That’s her biggest nightmare!”

Ryan Seacrest Staying In Los Angeles?

So, is Ryan Seacrest planning to stay put when it comes time for him to return to work? Not at all. In fact, Live! with Kelly and Ryan has been filming in-person for a while now. Ripa and Seacrest, both vaccinated, have even returned to their typical seating arrangement as opposed to the previously CDC-recommended six-foot separation they had been maintaining before.

Slowly, things are going back to normal. Despite the tabloid’s insistence that Seacrest is burnt out, he’s been doing just fine. He even hosted the show without Ripa for a short spell this year while his co-host was on vacation. It’s obvious there was no story here to begin with, but time has proven just how inaccurate this report really was.

The Tabloids On Ryan Seacrest

Seacrest, unfortunately, is a common target for the tabloids. Last year, the National Enquirer reported Seacrest had been diagnosed with an “incurable disease” after going on vacation. Then, the very same tabloid alleged that Seacrest was facing a health crisis after a recent bout of Botox. The Enquirer even published an all-too-familiar story last year claiming Seacrest was leaving Live to stay in Los Angeles. Clearly, these magazines have no insight into Seacrest’s personal life.

