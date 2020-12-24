Report: Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling Got Married, Talking More Kids

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of Hollywood’s most private couples. The two have been an item since co-starring in The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012 but choose to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. Let’s look at a recent rumor about Mendes contemplating pregnancy and see if there’s anything to it.
According to OK! last month, Mendes and Gosling “have finally become husband and wife” after eight years of dating. The two “recently tied the knot in the backyard of their LA home” with only family and friends, including Steve Carell and Emma Stone, in attendance. A source said that “it was all very casual” and the two “wrote their own vows.”
The wedding was followed by “lively music, a buffet of delicious Cuban food and endless champagne.” Mendes and Gosling “wanted to do this for years but never had much downtime.” With the ceremony in the books, the couple is “talking about having a third child, and Eva’s hinting she may have a baby announcement soon.” The story concludes by saying that “it would be a dream come true to add another little one to their family.”
As Gossip Cop pointed out, Gosling and Mendes are very private people who do not like to broadcast their lives for all to see. If the wedding was “just a handful of family and close friends,” then who is telling the tabloid this? The only people who would know this much detail, down to the vows “typed on pieces of paper,” would be the wedding guests themselves. No one close enough to Mendes and Gosling would betray them by spilling a story like this.
Mendes paused her acting career to raise her two children Esmeralda and Amada. A few months ago, she implied that she would return from her acting hiatus sooner rather than later. She told the Sydney Morning Herald:
I've been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are 4 and 6, I'm starting to feel like my ambition is coming back.
Since she stopped acting to raise kids, it’s very unlikely that she would want to make her Hollywood comeback while pregnant.
OK! has been inconsistent with its coverage of Gosling and Mendes. In May 2019, it claimed that Mendes had dumped Gosling and took the kids with her. A few months later and the outlet said that the two were ”more in love than ever” with no mention of the previous split. Recently, it claimed that Mendes was furious over Gosling returning to work, which is very strange considering he’s been working during their entire relationship.
Gossip Cop honestly can’t say for sure that Mendes and Gosling didn’t have a secret backyard wedding with Emma Stone because the two are so private. What we do know for sure is that this tabloid’s coverage of the couple cannot be trusted as it’s consistently making stuff up. This story also came out one month ago and there’s been no announcement or marriage license, so we’re confident the story is bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
