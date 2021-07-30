Report: Emma Stone, Emily Blunt Also Considering Suing Disney

Scarlett Johannson’s crusade against Disney may have just opened Pandora’s box for other stars. As news of Johannson’s landmark lawsuit shakes the industry other actresses have considered joining her ranks in getting paid their worth. Reportedly Emma Stone and now Emily Blunt are mulling their options at taking the media juggernaut to court.

Knowing Their Worth

Johannson’s fight has certainly sparked something among other Disney stars. Now Stone is considering suing Disney over the hybrid release of her last film, Cruella which was shown on both Disney+ and in theaters. The film premiered on May 28 and used the $29.99 Premiere Access Feature common of pandemic era releases. Though the film was considered a success, many believe that the film’s release on Disney+ negatively affected its box office performance.

Johannson is so far the first star to take issue with Disney’s pandemic-era business model. The grounds of her legal battle suggest that the company’s decision to release Black Widow on both streaming and theaters hampered box office sales which directly affected the star’s salary.

The news on Stone comes from former Hollywood Reporter editor Matt Belloni, who wrote in his newsletter What I’m Hearing, “Emma Stone, star of Cruella, is said to be weighing her options.” Belloni also mentioned Emily Blunt as another possible name to follow suit after her latest film, Jungle Cruise opens this weekend.

The Start of Something New

According to Belloni, Johannson’s strike against Disney could be the start of something big in the industry. Though similar concerns about pandemic releases have been made before, Johannson may stand a chance against the media juggernaut. With the addition of Stone and possibly Blunt standing up to Disney, Johannson’s David versus Goliath-like fight against the corporation could tip in her favor.

