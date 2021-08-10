Report: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski Excited To Welcome Baby No. 3 After Rough Patch

Are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski having another baby? One tabloid insists the couple is ready to go for baby No. 3. Gossip Cop investigates.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski Baby Planning?

Although they’ve been married for over 10 years, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s relationship was launched into the public eye after starring together in Krasinski’s film A Quiet Place in 2018. The couple shares two daughters together, but one tabloid insists the couple is ready to expand their brood. This week’s edition of OK! reports Blunt and Krasinski are “ready to start trying for baby No. 3!” One inside source explains the couple had hit a rough patch that nearly resulted in divorce, though they miraculously survived it.

“They tried to cover it up because they don’t want the whole world in their business, but apparently, they got to the point where there were fears they’d throw in the towel,” the insider dishes. But the source contends that after months of fighting, “they came to their senses and took the time to talk it out, rather than running away. There were tough discussions about their future, but ultimately these two love each other and really believe they’re soulmates.”

The snitch then insists the couple is looking ahead, and they want to add another member to the family. “They’ve let it slip that Emily’s excited to get pregnant again,” spills the tipster, “It’s a big shift because they were always planning to stick to two. But if they can be blessed enough to have one more, they’re up for the challenge.”

What Rough Patch?

So, is it true Blunt and Krasinski are planning to have another baby? While anything’s possible, we seriously doubt it. A few months ago, Blunt opened up about how difficult it was to go through her second pregnancy while also raising her 2-year-old daughter. She called her first pregnancy “the most self-indulgent thing,” while she insisted she couldn’t even focus on her second pregnancy, explaining “I’m hoisting my 2 year old around!” It’s obvious the couple has their hands full with their two young children and extremely successful careers.

While Krasinski and Blunt are the only ones who know what the future holds for their family, there’s simply nothing to suggest they’re planning to have another baby. There isn’t even any evidence for the couple’s alleged “rough patch.” This entire story is based on the word of an unnamed insider and nothing else. To put it frankly, we’re not buying it. Maybe the couple will decide to have another baby in the future, but we seriously doubt this tabloid is going to be the first to know.

Similar Bogus Stories From The Tabloid

OK! has a history of getting it wrong about Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s relationship. Back in 2019, the tabloid claimed the couple was having marriage problems. Then just last year, the outlet followed the story up by claiming their marriage was “stronger than ever.” It’s obvious the magazine is not a reliable source when it comes to the couple.

But the publication has proved untrustworthy on other topics too. Not long ago, the tabloid reported Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds planned to have another baby. The magazine followed outdid that story by claiming George and Amal Clooney were having another set of twins. When OK! claims a famous couple is expecting, readers can usually disregard the story entirely.

