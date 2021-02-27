Report: Elton John Lost ’30 Pounds,’ Looks ‘Emaciated’

According to one outlet, Elton John dropped “at least 30 pounds,” leaving pals of the music legend fearing that he’s driving himself to the point of “malnutrition.” A tabloid writes this week that John’s “worrying weight loss” has left the singer “increasingly emaciated.” Gossip Cop looks into the rumor.

Elton John ‘Hollow-Eyed’ And ‘Emaciated’?

This week’s Globe reports that “pals” of Elton John are worried about the superstar after he dropped about 30 pounds as a result of his “no-nonsense diet.” Now, the tabloid continues, sources claim worries abound that the “hollow-eyed” 73 year old is on course for a “health catastrophe” and “looks like hell.” The tabloid used a photo of John taken from his Instagram profile as proof of the singer’s supposed ill health.

According to a source, John has been losing weight throughout the last year. His “clothes are hanging on him since dropping to 192 pounds last year,” and the tabloid insists that John has lost 30 pounds on top of that. “Elton thinks he looks great, but he really shouldn’t lose anymore,” the source notes, uncharitably adding that John should be adding “some fleshiness to those sunken cheeks and hollowed eyes.”

The outlet maintains that all John eats these days are “steamed vegetables, fruit, a piece of steamed fish and brown rice,” though the tattler claims that he “usually ends up pecking at his meals or skipping them entirely.” The supposed lack of nutrition has left John appearing “increasingly emaciated and many think he’s got a pallor to his complexion,” the insider says, adding, “The fear is he’ll be hovering on the border of malnutrition if he doesn’t pull it back some. But Elton never did know when to quit.”

That Sounds Somehow Familiar…

That last line snared our attention and brought us back to a different report out of the Globe, this time a feature story about another musical icon, Canadian songstress Celiné Dion. That report also claimed “pals” of the star were worried she was too thin, with sources claiming she was living on just “fruit” and “crackers.”

A source told the tabloid then, “She never did know when to stop.” The words are slightly different, but the phrase is almost exactly the same, as if the same supposed “source” is feeding the same information to this tabloid. It’s enough of a similarity to cause suspicion, but the outlet’s prior reporting on John is what made us certain this story was fake.

Gossip Cop called out the tabloid almost exactly one year ago for claiming that Elton John had only months to live after the singer contracted walking pneumonia. John’s continued existence proves that we were totally correct to determine the story was totally bogus. It’s almost embarrassing how often this tabloid is wrong, so good thing this outlet has no shame.

