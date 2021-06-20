Report: Ellen Pompeo’s Marriage ‘Coming To An End’

Grey’s Anatomy’s original theme song included the line, “Nobody knows where they might end up.” Last year, one tabloid reported the show’s star Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery were headed for divorce court after 13 years of marriage. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the couple stands now.

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery’s Marriage Beyond Repair?

OK! claimed to have heard “whispers” that Pompeo and Ivery’s marriage was ending. An unnamed “insider” told the outlet, “The truth is, they grew apart and have seemingly been living separate lives for a while.” They also alleged that the “shocking” move was actually a long time coming.

“Chris and Ellen were an odd match from the start,” the insider mentioned, noting Pompeo is the highest paid actress on TV and alleging Ivery has unsteady feelings about it. “There has been talk Chris has had issues with Ellen’s success, and with her career. Whenever she had a sexy scene with a co-star, Chris would come on set and hover. Ellen would try to make excuses for him, but he just never seemed at ease with it all.”

This supposed divorce could’ve gotten nasty between the couple. “There’s a lot at stake. Together Ellen and Chris are reportedly worth around $85 million,” the secret source spilled. Ivery and Pompeo share three children, who apparently reminded the couple to at least “play nice” during that time. “Ellen and Chris may be going through growing pains right now, but they’re devoted to their kids. No matter what happens, they’re committed to co-parenting.”

Ellen Pompeo Keeps Her Private Life Private

As Gossip Cop pointed out at the time of publication, the notions that Ivery would be jealous of his wife for making more money than him or that the couple was “an odd match from the start” is very insulting with a sexist and racist edge as Pompeo and Ivery are an interracial couple. Adding insult to injury, the story wasn’t even true. An individual in Pompeo’s camp confirmed to Gossip Cop last year that the story was false.

In the year since the article came out, Pompeo and Ivery are still together and raising their kids. The couple likes to keep each other’s presence off of their respective social media pages, but the two are not on any romantic life support. In fact, on June 8, the couple was photographed hiking in LA together.

Since this story was first run, more tabloids have printed lies about the Old School actress. OK!’s sister publication, the Globe, ran a story a few weeks ago alleging Pompeo wouldn’t be returning to Grey’s Anatomy if her $20 million paycheck wasn’t raised by $5 million. New Idea claimed in November that the actress was getting close to her former co-star Patrick Dempsey and the new flame was threatening her marriage. Gossip Cop busted both articles.

