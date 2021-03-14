Report: Ellen Pompeo ‘Furious’ Over Patrick Dempsey’s Rave Reviews For ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cameo

Was Ellen Pompeo doing “everything in her power” to prevent Patrick Dempsey from returning full-time to Grey’s Anatomy? A tabloid reported that producers of the popular medical drama are considering offering to let Dempsey revive his hit role, and Pompeo was reportedly displeased, to say the least. Gossip Cop looked into the story to get to the bottom of this rumor.

Ellen Pompeo Not Thrilled About Patrick Dempsey Cameo?

Fans may have loved seeing Patrick Dempsey make his return to Grey’s Anatomy, but his one time co-star Ellen Pompeo wasn’t so happy to see him again, the National Enquirer reports. Though Pompeo “permitted” Dempsey’s recent cameo on the show, she drew the line at allowing him to come back on a permanent basis.

According to sources who spoke to the tabloid, “Ellen considers herself the anchor of Grey’s Anatomy and thought she was rid of this guy,” meaning Dempsey. When Dempsey’s character, affectionately nicknamed “Dr. McDreamy,” was killed off in 2015, Pompeo worked to make “the show her own,” but now she’s “furious” that fans want him brought back.

The outlet then noted that “outspoken” Pompeo had once described the first ten years of the show as “toxic” behind the scenes. Pompeo had also commented that the show experienced “a ratings spike” after Dempsey’s character died, adding, “I had a nice chuckle about that.” But in the years since Pompeo became a “big shot producer” on the medical drama, ratings have been “slipping consistently.”

Producers Want Dempsey Back On ‘Grey’s Anatomy?’

“The main reason they brought Patrick back on was to spike the ratings – which it did!” the snitch exclaimed. “Entertainment sources” went on to claim that producers were supposedly considering offering Dempsey a full-time gig on the show to continue the ratings boost. Pompeo was allegedly absolutely against the idea. “Ellen will do everything in her power to prevent Patrick from stealing her thunder again,” the tipster ominously concluded.

Gossip Cop’s Not So Sure

It’s almost amazing the way that the tabloid brushes aside the fact that Patrick Dempsey’s iconic “Dr. McDreamy” character was killed off years ago, leaving little chance for Dempsey to make a return to the show that launched him to superstardom. That logical conundrum aside, the tabloid took a lot of Ellen Pompeo’s previous comments in the worst light possible.

Pompeo had called the work environment behind the scenes at Grey’s Anatomy “toxic,” but she didn’t single anyone out, let alone Dempsey specifically. She later clarified that long work hours were a major cause of stress on the set. “It’s why people get sick. It’s why people have breakdowns. It’s why actors fight!” Pompeo said in an interview with Variety. “You want to get rid of a lot of bad behavior? Let people go home and sleep.” In later seasons, the work hours were capped at 12 hours a day, with Fridays off, which Pompeo said did wonders for the work environment.

As for Pompeo’s comments about laughing over the ratings spike after Dempsey’s departure, it was less because of losing her co-star and moreover the network’s worry that she, a woman, wouldn’t be able to carry the show without her male counterpart. “Patrick Dempsey left the show in season 11, and the studio and network believed the show could not go on without the male lead. So I had a mission to prove that it could,” she explained.

The Enquirer’s sister outlet, OK!, has also made bogus reports about Dempsey’s relationship with Grey’s Anatomy. Gossip Cop busted the tabloid in December for claiming the actor had complained that he’d never gotten closure after leaving the medical drama. That was simply untrue. Similarly false was the tabloid’s report that Pompeo had called it “quits” with her husband Chris Ivery. The two are still very happily married, despite the outlet’s dire prediction.

