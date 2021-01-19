Report: Ellen DeGeneres 'Lashing Out At' Portia de Rossi In Quarantine

It should be noted that by the time this piece went to print, Ellen DeGeneres had already returned to The Ellen Show. During her first episode back on the air, DeGeneres said she was back to “100%” following her Covid-19 diagnosis. She also revealed that her wife had kicked her out of their shared bedroom. The tabloid did its best to make it seem as if de Rossi couldn’t escape from DeGeneres and her “dark moods,” but it seems like the two were able to put some distance between themselves in order to contain the virus.