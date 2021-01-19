Report: Ellen DeGeneres 'Lashing Out At' Portia de Rossi In Quarantine

Has Ellen DeGeneres been taking out her “rage” over her tattered reputation and supposedly lackluster ratings on her wife Portia de Rossi? One tabloid insists DeGeneres has “developed a short fuse” and de Rossi’s the one paying the price. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor.
According to this week’s National Enquirer, “embattled chatterbox” Ellen DeGeneres is allegedly “lashing out at everyone around her,” and the most common target for her “rage” is Portia de Rossi. The spouses have been spending more time together after DeGeneres’ Covid-19 diagnosis forced the “stir-crazy star” to shut down The Ellen DeGeneres Show and quarantine at home. If this tabloid’s source is to be believed, all that time together has done is put de Rossi “in the line of fire,” and left her vulnerable to her “disgraced daytime diva” wife’s bad temper.
The strain of her free-fallen’ ratings and reputation has left Ellen exploding at almost anything! Portia’s been in the line of fire more than anybody else.
“It’s been hell at home for Portia,” the snitch continues. “Ellen’s been sniping at her about anything and everything from her public problems to whether her dinner is hot and on time!” The change in demeanor has apparently been startling for de Rossi, whom the insider claims is counting down the days until DeGeneres can go back to work.
“Portia’s never seen her like this and has been counting the days when Ellen can go back to work.” The source goes on to say that DeGeneres is “convinced that everyone has turned against her.” Even de Rossi isn’t free from DeGeneres’ supposedly paranoid gaze, despite the fact that she “has stood by Ellen every step of the way through all of this.”
Ellen appreciates it, but the stress gets the better of her. But because she’s with Ellen every second, Portia has to endure her darkest moods.
It should be noted that by the time this piece went to print, Ellen DeGeneres had already returned to The Ellen Show. During her first episode back on the air, DeGeneres said she was back to “100%” following her Covid-19 diagnosis. She also revealed that her wife had kicked her out of their shared bedroom. The tabloid did its best to make it seem as if de Rossi couldn’t escape from DeGeneres and her “dark moods,” but it seems like the two were able to put some distance between themselves in order to contain the virus.
It’s clear that this tabloid just can’t let go of Ellen DeGeneres’ workplace scandal or the lingering effects it’s had on her show. Just last week, the Enquirer reported that DeGeneres was “binge eating” and had allegedly packed on close to 30 pounds as a result of her stress over her tarnished image. This tabloid also got the story wrong about three years back when it insisted that DeGeneres had walked out on de Rossi and was demanding a divorce. Clearly, the two famous ladies are still married, which proves Gossip Cop was right to call the story false. When a tabloid has this bad of a track record, it’s safer not to trust them.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson Getting Remarried?
Report: 'Masked Singer' Producers Worried About Jenny McCarthey's Anti-Vax Views
Dolly Parton Posing In Playboy For 75th Birthday?
Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa 'Fighting' While Filming In Australia?
Report: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher's Marriage In Trouble Over Her 'Smothering' Kids