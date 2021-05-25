Report: Ellen DeGeneres ‘Knocked Off The Air’ By Kelly Clarkson’s Strong Ratings

Did Kelly Clarkson get Ellen DeGeneres knocked off daytime talk television? One report says the American Idol winner is responsible for the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Kelly Wins’

According to the National Enquirer, DeGeneres is admitting defeat and is handing the daytime crown to Clarkson. An insider says Clarkson is “relatable, funny, unaffected and talented, whereas Ellen ahs this snooty, ice queen kind of vibe.” Ratings for The Kelly Clarkson Show have steadily risen ever since debuting in 2019, while DeGeneres’s have taken a hit.

DeGeneres was damaged by last year’s toxicity allegations as well, which had fans leaving in droves. A source says DeGeneres “was determined not to step away from her show when the scandal broke. She didn’t want her legacy to be the boss of a toxic work environment, which is why she returned.” DeGeneres is reportedly taking this all very badly, and it could damage her marriage to Portia de Rossi.

The Marriage Is Fine

First off, DeGeneres and de Rossi are doing fine. The conclusion of this story is completely speculative and uses years of bogus rumors as a crutch. Just because DeGeneres may be sad about her show ending does not mean she’s about to take it out on her wife. We’ve busted that tall tale too many times to count.

Truth is In The Middle

This article doesn’t really tell the whole story of why DeGeneres is leaving her show behind. It’s a complicated situation with many factors going on. It’s true that Clarkson’s ratings have continued to climb while DeGeneres’ have steadily tapered off, but that’s only a piece of the puzzle.

When she announced her exit, DeGeneres said she’s looking for a new challenge: “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.” She just hit a milestone of 3000 episodes, and her contract is up next year anyway. The timing just makes logical sense.

In a subsequent interview with Today, DeGeneres made a point of saying she’s not leaving over the toxicity allegations. She told Savannah Guthrie, “If it was why I was quitting, I would have not come back this year.” She wanted to continue to spread her brand of kindness and will serve out her contract.

Gossip Cop’s Take

Whether you believe DeGeneres or the Enquirer is up to you. The truth in this situation is likely somewhere in the middle. DeGeneres has nothing to prove by extending her contract, but it’s true her ratings have tanked since the allegations. The stars have aligned for her to step away now to be the best course of action.

Bogus Stories

We do need to add though that the Enquirer has a proven track record of knowing nothing about DeGeneres’ life. It claimed she and de Rossi were fighting over money, but that never happened. It later said the workplace scandal would cause de Rossi to relapse, which is just a cruel and bogus suggestion.

This is the same outlet that said DeGeneres would quit her show in 2019. Clearly, this isn’t a premier source for accurate DeGeneres news. Clarkson is hardly the only reason why DeGeneres is retiring.

