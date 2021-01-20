Report: Drew Carey Quitting 'Price Is Right,' Leaving Hollywood

Gossip Cop's Take On What's Really Going On

It’s unsurprising that this tabloid would attempt to exploit the death of a woman in order to make baseless assertions about the future of Drew Carey’s career. Carey returned to finish Season 48 of The Price Is Right and Season 49 of the long-lived show is well underway. It’s truly sickening the way this tabloid felt comfortable exploiting Amie Harwick’s death just weeks after it happened. Though the format of the show has changed to accommodate concerns around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Carey will still play host to the show and has not publicly made any comments to indicate that he has any plans to leave the show.