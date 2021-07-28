Report: Donny And Marie Osmond ‘Bury The Hatchet’ After Years-Long ‘Rift’

Are Donny and Marie Osmond finally making up to go back on tour together? Were they even fighting in the first place? One tabloid seemed to think so and wrote in their latest issue about burying the “hatchet.” Gossip Cop investigates.

The Osmonds’ Sibling Rivalry Is Over?

The Globe purports that the Osmonds are getting back together after the sibling duo broke up in 2019 when Donny signed for his own one-man show in Las Vegas. Marie seems to be over the slight according to what an insider source told the outlet. “Donny’s first stint at Harrah’s begins in August and ends in November and he suggested they travel and do a round of shows afterward. Marie thought that was a great idea.”

With two years and a pandemic between the “fallout” of their initial split, the source tells the publication that Marie is “psyched up and ready to go now that she’s over the ugly business of The Talk.” The 61-year-old personality was supposedly pushed off of the daytime talk show by Sharon Osbourne. She seems to be moving on according to the source. “Her youngest kid just graduated high school so the timing’s perfect. She’s already working on the music and costumes and the scheduling. Donny’s busy preparing for Vegas currently, but she has the time.”

The outlet says the career move is even approved by her husband, Steve Craig. “Steve wants Marie to be happy and he can see how much she misses performing in front of an audience. Donny and Marie had a tiff when he decided to do his one-man show in Vegas and left her out, but they made up and now they’re closer than before,” the source concludes.

Gossip Cop’s Take

So this new report is built upon a false story. The Globe was one of many tabloids that alleged Marie and Donny were feuding over his then-new Vegas residency. They had been performing together at The Flamingo resort for 11 years before both siblings decided they wanted to try other things. “There’s so many projects we want to do individually,” Donny told Entertainment Tonight in 2019.

“She’s got her career, I’ve got my career… We had no idea it would be 11 years. We started out as a six-week contract and here we are 11 years later.” Of course, Marie had to chime in a squash any rumors between the brother and sister duo. “We announced this and the next day [the tabloids] were like, ‘Oh they’re fighting.” As for the new tour idea, there is no evidence that the sibling band is getting back together. Their website is unfortunately void of dates. Both singers seem to be happy with putting on their own individual shows for now, with Donny handling Vegas and Marie touring with a symphony.

Same Old Song

Marie Osmond has been a victim of a false tabloid story before. The Globe accused the singer of planning revenge against Sharon Osbourne for getting her booted from The Talk. Of course, as a loyal Gossip Cop reader, you’d know Sharon Osbourne is already off The Talk for other reasons. To get actual insight into the Osmonds, we’d recommend booking tickets one of Donny or Marie’s many shows.

