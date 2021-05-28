Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Dolly Parton in all white, with her mouth agape Celebrities Report: Dolly Parton’s Wedding Anniversary Was Terrible As She Fears It Could Be Last With Husband

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean will soon celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary. Good for them! One report says it was a dour occasion, however, as Parton fears it will be their last. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Dolly’s Disaster Anniversary’ The National Enquirer, Dolly Parton, and Carl Dean “marked their 55th wedding anniversary May 30, but the […]

 by Matthew Radulski
close up of Will Smith in a plaid jacket News ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Controversy, Will Smith’s Divorce Ultimatum, And This Week’s Celeb Stories

With the end of May and Memorial Day just around the corner, plenty of folks have been taking it easy this week. In Hollywood, however, the tabloids and paparazzi never sleep. Gossip Cop has stayed busy reporting on a number of rumors and news stories this week — here’s what you may have missed. Will […]

 by Griffin Matis
Kristen Bell playfully pouts over her shoulder while wearing a black dress News Kristen Bell’s Sexy Swimsuit Is The Perfect Homage To Julia Roberts’ Most Iconic Role

Kristen Bell’s two-toned, knit swimsuit is giving us major Pretty Woman vibes. The sexy, cut-out suit is the perfect nod to Julia Roberts’ character’s iconic outfit. Bell is the epitome of carefree summer in her latest snap thanks to this flirty, fun swimwear.  Kristen Bell Is Definitely Summer Ready While out on a girls’ trip […]

 by Brianna Morton
Michelle Obama giving a speech Celebrities Michelle Obama Thinks Barack ‘Cheated’ Her Into Giving Up Her Career To Be A Mother?

Does Michelle Obama resent Barack for forcing her to give up her career ambitions to raise their kids? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is checking back in on the rumor. Michelle Obama ‘Never Wanted To Be A Mom’? Twelve months ago, the Globe reported that Michelle Obama […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Report: Dolly Parton’s Wedding Anniversary Was Terrible As She Fears It Could Be Last With Husband

M
Matthew Radulski
12:00 pm, May 28, 2021
Dolly Parton in all white, with her mouth agape
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean will soon celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary. Good for them! One report says it was a dour occasion, however, as Parton fears it will be their last. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Dolly’s Disaster Anniversary’

The National Enquirer, Dolly Parton, and Carl Dean “marked their 55th wedding anniversary May 30, but the occasion was somber.” Insiders say Parton is “terrified” that Dean won’t be around for their 56th anniversary.

the Tabloid Can See The Future???

From the very first sentence, the Enquirer losses whatever credibility it claimed to have. Today is the 28th, so the anniversary the tabloid calls “somber” hasn’t happened yet. Either the tabloid can now see through time, in which case surely it could use this clairvoyance for good and not stupidity, or the tabloid accidentally published the story a week early and didn’t think anyone would notice. Whatever the reason, this story cannot be true because the date in question has yet to pass.

Back To The Story

The story says Dean is suffering from Alzheimer’s, and Parton is reticent to leave his side. A source says “this has been a very tough anniversary for both of them” because they cannot revel in memories. The insider adds that “she sees him fading away and fears he won’t be with her much longer!”

Built On Bogus Stories

Gossip Cop has already confronted this very tabloid over this exact claim. Back in February, the outlet claimed Dean only had months left to live because of Alzheimer’s, yet he’s still alive. These reports about Dean’s health aren’t coming from Parton, so you should not trust them. 

Dean is a notorious recluse. He’s only been photographed in public a handful of times in the last 50 years, so it’s hard to believe this tabloid would have any kind of insider access into his life.

Other Parton Tall Tales

Parton is a favorite target of the Enquirer. It claimed she was throwing a $1 million birthday bash, but that simply did not happen. Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Parton desperately trying to help Miley Cyrus because Cyrus went drinking. That was just a hit-piece attacking Cyrus and nothing more.

Back in November, Carl Dean was apparently lucid enough to clamp down on Dolly Parton’s supposed flirting with other men. A few months before that, the tabloid said Parton may never sing again. She and Dean are still together, and she continues to release new music.

This is an embarrassing story where the tabloid claims to know what the future holds. The Enquirer continues to demonstrate a total lack of knowledge about Parton.

More News From Gossip Cop

Bill Clinton Headed For $250 Million Divorce, Suffering Serious Health Problems?

Meghan McCain Reportedly ‘Stormed’ Out Of Meeting With ABC President After She Condemned ‘Toxic’ Personal Attacks On ‘The View’

‘My 600-Lb Life’: The Growing List Of Cast Members Who Have Died 

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Out Contestant’s Controversial Reaction To Tough Loss 

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.