Report: Dolly Parton 'Running Herself Ragged'

For over fifty years now Dolly Parton has never stopped. She’s won just about every award there is to win in the industry, but 2020 may be time to ease up. One tabloid reports the “9 to 5” legend is scaring her friends over her refusal to slow down. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to OK!, Parton’s friends are “growing concerned over the singer’s workaholic tendencies.” Insiders told the tabloid that everyone in her life “is coaxing her to slow down and enjoy life more, but she won’t listen.” Parton is concerned that handing the reins of Dollywood off would be akin to “letting folks down.”
Parton’s days start with “half a dozen calls at home before she even puts her makeup on.” She barely sleeps, and “nowadays she barely has time for breakfast.” Her mind is preoccupied with “worries about her current projects, and she keeps finding new challenges for the next day.” The article concludes by saying the “extremely ambitious” Parton is “running herself ragged.”
Parton loves making music, performing, and staying busy. The tabloid urges her to slow down and “enjoy life more,” but slowing down would directly cause her to enjoy life less. It’s hard to believe that Parton’s actual “inner circle” would think she should stop doing what she’s been doing so successfully for decades. Real friends would have her back and not talk to a suspicious tabloid.
Gossip Cop recently busted a fairly similar story from the Globe that claimed Parton was suffering from “dizzy spells” due to working too hard. In that story, like this one, her friends and family were urging her to slow down and not work so hard. We busted that story because, as Parton personally told Reba McIntyre, “as long as I’m livin', I’m workin’.”
These so-called “insiders” either have a severe misunderstanding of who Parton is and how she lives or, more likely, they have been completely invented by the tabloid. This story is bogus as Parton is working exactly as hard as she always has and has outright stated she will not stop.
OK! Claimed back in July that Parton would do a tell-all interview discussing all the different lovers she had in her life, but that interview never happened. This is further evidence that these alleged insiders close to Parton are not to be believed.
This tabloid incorrectly targeted another country star, “Rainbow” singer Kacey Musgraves, and said she would call her divorce off just days before her divorce was finalized. It also claimed Elvis Presley’s children were moving back to Graceland, which is difficult considering it’s a museum now. OK! should know better than to tell Parton to slow down; it’s both a rude and bogus story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.