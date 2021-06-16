Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Tori Spelling in a purple dress with Dean McDermott in a black jacket Celebrities Report: Divorce ‘Around The Corner’ For Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott?

Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott headed for divorce? That’s what one tabloid was reporting earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates. Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott ‘Hit Another Rough Patch’? Back in April, OK! reported that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were having marital problems. The magazine references the couple’s previous rough patch in 2013 […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Image of woman wearing a pink sports bra. Lifestyle 5 Best Cooling Bras To Fight The Dreaded Summer Boob Sweat

We’ve all dealt with it, and it’s no fun for anyone. So, to help a sister out, we’ve rounded up our favorite sweat-wicking bras to help combat that awful summer boob sweat.

by Dana Hopkins
Prince Charles and Prince Harry stand apart from each other in blue suits outdoors Royals Prince Charles Stripping Prince Harry Of Titles, Forcing Him To Divorce Meghan Markle?

Prince Charles and Prince Harry don’t exactly have the best relationship these days. We know that the heir apparent stopped taking his son’s calls, but the birth of Lilibet Diana could help mend the relationship. Some tension definitely exists, and there’s a lot of speculation about the rift between the two. Here are some of […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Taylor Swift in a plaid outfit Celebrities Report: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Planning To Elope

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn planning to elope? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor. Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Skipping The Formal Ceremony? Twelve months ago, Star alleged Taylor Swift and her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn were ready to tie […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Report: Divorce ‘Around The Corner’ For Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott?

A
Ariel Gordon
2:00 pm, June 16, 2021
Tori Spelling in a purple dress with Dean McDermott in a black jacket
(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott headed for divorce? That’s what one tabloid was reporting earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.

Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott ‘Hit Another Rough Patch’?

Back in April, OK! reported that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were having marital problems. The magazine references the couple’s previous rough patch in 2013 when McDermott publicly admitted to having an affair. Rumors of relationship issues were sparked again when McDermott was allegedly absent from the family Christmas card and were further perpetuated by a recent sighting of Spelling without her wedding band.

An inside source tells the tabloid, “Tori’s been exhausting herself handling all the domestic chores and single-handedly taking care of the kids while Dean has his mind on other things, like getting more acting work,” adding, “Tori’s friends are saying that sometimes Dean doesn’t even seem to be aware that she’s in the room, and it’s frustrating her to no end.”

Then the source offers up some marital advice, saying, “It’s not hard to grab lunch or have a cozy night in after the kids are asleep.” The insider also gives some insight into Spelling’s state of mind when she decided to go ring-less, asserting, “Tori ditching her ring is sending Dean a clear message — he needs to stop taking her for granted, or divorce could be around the corner!”

Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott ‘On The Rocks’?

So, is it true Spelling is considering serving McDermott with divorce papers? While it’s impossible to know for sure, it’s unlikely the tabloid has any more information than the rest of us. Married people take their rings off all the time for all kinds of innocent reasons. One ring-less photo doesn’t automatically spell divorce.

What we can say is McDermott doesn’t appear to be the absent father the report paints him as. Both Spelling and McDermott were spotted with all five kids in tow getting ice cream and catching a movie in Calabasas last weekend. While Spelling and McDermott may not have the most PDA-packed marriage, there’s no reason to jump to any conclusions just yet.

The Tabloid On Ring-Less Spouses

This wouldn’t be the first time OK! cried divorce just because a celebrity was spotted without their wedding ring. Last year, the outlet reported that Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso were on the brink of divorce after Damon was spotted without his ring. Then, the publication alleged Reese Witherspoon was also headed for divorce after she was spotted without her wedding ring. Since both of these couples are doing just fine, it’s obvious we can’t take OK! at their word.

More News From Gossip Cop

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’? 

Reports: Reese Witherspoon Is ‘Desperate’ To Avoid $250 Million Divorce 

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day  

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Blue Thong In Cheeky Mirror Selfie Miley Cyrus shared a cheeky 

Khloe Kardashian Blames Kris Jenner For ‘Tricking’ Her Into Taking Back Tristan Thompson? 

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.