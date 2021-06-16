Report: Divorce ‘Around The Corner’ For Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott?

Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott headed for divorce? That’s what one tabloid was reporting earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.

Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott ‘Hit Another Rough Patch’?

Back in April, OK! reported that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were having marital problems. The magazine references the couple’s previous rough patch in 2013 when McDermott publicly admitted to having an affair. Rumors of relationship issues were sparked again when McDermott was allegedly absent from the family Christmas card and were further perpetuated by a recent sighting of Spelling without her wedding band.

An inside source tells the tabloid, “Tori’s been exhausting herself handling all the domestic chores and single-handedly taking care of the kids while Dean has his mind on other things, like getting more acting work,” adding, “Tori’s friends are saying that sometimes Dean doesn’t even seem to be aware that she’s in the room, and it’s frustrating her to no end.”

Then the source offers up some marital advice, saying, “It’s not hard to grab lunch or have a cozy night in after the kids are asleep.” The insider also gives some insight into Spelling’s state of mind when she decided to go ring-less, asserting, “Tori ditching her ring is sending Dean a clear message — he needs to stop taking her for granted, or divorce could be around the corner!”

Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott ‘On The Rocks’?

So, is it true Spelling is considering serving McDermott with divorce papers? While it’s impossible to know for sure, it’s unlikely the tabloid has any more information than the rest of us. Married people take their rings off all the time for all kinds of innocent reasons. One ring-less photo doesn’t automatically spell divorce.

What we can say is McDermott doesn’t appear to be the absent father the report paints him as. Both Spelling and McDermott were spotted with all five kids in tow getting ice cream and catching a movie in Calabasas last weekend. While Spelling and McDermott may not have the most PDA-packed marriage, there’s no reason to jump to any conclusions just yet.

The Tabloid On Ring-Less Spouses

This wouldn’t be the first time OK! cried divorce just because a celebrity was spotted without their wedding ring. Last year, the outlet reported that Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso were on the brink of divorce after Damon was spotted without his ring. Then, the publication alleged Reese Witherspoon was also headed for divorce after she was spotted without her wedding ring. Since both of these couples are doing just fine, it’s obvious we can’t take OK! at their word.

