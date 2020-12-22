Report: 'Desperate' Shannen Doherty Seeking 'Miracle Cure'

Has a “desperate” Shannen Doherty turned to alternative medicines, including an assortment of “herbal remedies” to treat her stage IV breast cancer? A tabloid recently reported that in addition to “more traditional treatments,” Doherty allegedly hopes her “New Age and zen” options provide a “miracle.” Gossip Cop looked into the report and can clarify it.
Late last month, the National Enquirer reported that Shannen Doherty, who announced earlier this year that her breast cancer had made a devastating comeback, was turning to alternative methods to rid herself of cancer. Sources confided in the tabloid that though Doherty “continues to be ravaged by the debilitating effects of breast cancer,” her determination to find a “miracle cure” has only grown more intense.
The so-called “sources” insisted that the Charmed actress had turned to “Chinese medicine and herbal remedies” and was seeing a “number of specialists while she still has the strength.”
She’s doing acupuncture and mixing teas made from an assortment of strange and wonderful herbs said to be beneficial at slowing down, even stopping, the spread of cancer.
“She’s not given up on her more traditional treatments,” the dubious source explained, “but is hoping her New Age and zen way of looking at things is helping. She’s hoping and praying for a miracle!” The tabloid also made sure to add that Doherty’s husband, Kurt Iswarienko, had “been with her every step of the way” and claimed that Doherty “credits Kurt with saving her.” Doherty, the source concluded, “wouldn’t have gotten to this point if it weren’t for his total love and unselfish support!”
Likely the only part of this story with any truth to it whatsoever is the tail end when the tabloid asserted that Doherty had a supportive and loving husband. The rest of the article is absolutely bogus. Shannen Doherty’s rep denied the story, putting a resolute end to the rumors of Doherty dabbling in alternative medicines.
Isn’t it enough that the Beverly Hills 90210 star has had to deal with battling cancer without also having to battle the nonsense that the tabloids spew about her? These sort of shady outlets have long targeted Doherty with their vicious rumors. Gossip Cop once debunked the Enquirer’s sister outlet OK! after the magazine falsely claimed that Doherty was trying to use the Charmed reboot as a way to get a career comeback. That rumor, like so many others we come across everyday, turned out to be as untrue as they come.
