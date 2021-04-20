Report: Demi Moore Wants To Win Back Bruce Willis

Twelve months ago, Demi Moore was reportedly trying to win back Bruce Willis. The two former spouses quarantined together at her home in Idaho, causing a slew of articles about potential romance. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time, but let’s look back and see what really happened.

What’s Going On With Bruce WIllis And Demi Moore?

In the early days of the pandemic, Bruce Willis decided to fly to Idaho so he could quarantine with Demi Moore and their children. Willis’s wife, Emma Heming, was forced to stay in California for a while because her youngest child accidentally got poked with a hypodermic needle. To the tabloids, it looked as though Willis had chosen Moore over Heming.

According to NW, Moore was treating quarantine as an opportunity to win back her ex-husband. Heming was apparently blissfully unaware of Moore’s true intentions. An insider said, “She’s finding her old feelings for him reawakening” and planned “to keep showing him their family needs him.”

Gossip Cop debunked this story because Willis and Moore had been on good terms for years. Moore attended his and Heming’s 10th anniversary celebration, so why would she try and destroy a marriage between her friends? A rep for Demi Moore called this story “nonsense.”

What Happened?

Not long after this story came out, Emma Heming was able to join Willis and Moore in Idaho. The whole group celebrated Heming’s birthday together. Clearly, there was no marital destruction.

Moore and Willis are still on good terms as well. Willis and Heming celebrated their twelfth anniversary recently, while Moore wished the Ocean’s Twelve star a happy birthday on Instagram. With everyone this close, it really makes this original story look preposterous.

Feeding Frenzy

When Willis and Moore started quarantining together, tabloids had an absolute field day. Tabloids usually have to try really hard to make ex-reunions sound reasonable, but this co-habitation basically wrote itself. This report from NW was just one of many stories about the couple reconciling.

Woman’s Day printed a similar report claiming that Moore was in love with Willis again. The National Enquirer claimed that Heming was furious with Willis over the quarantine. Long after this story had come and gone, New Idea then declared that Heming was furious with Moore over the incident. These stories didn’t add up to a hill of beans, as there was never really any scandal at all.

More News From Gossip Cop

Michelle Obama Divorcing Barack, Stepping Away From The Spotlight

Tiger Woods Asleep At The Wheel? Accident Investigator Claims He Might Have Been

Prince William Secretly Coronated King As Queen Elizabeth Plans To Step Down?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Report: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Have ‘Tense’ Reunion After He Is Released From Jail