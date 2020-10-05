Report: Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich Engagement Ended Because He Felt 'Smothered'

Has Demi Lovato’s wedding to Max Ehrich been put “on hold” because the actor felt “smothered” by Lovato? One tabloid claims that’s what’s going on behind the scenes in Lovato and Ehrich’s relationship. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumor and can set the record straight.
Life & Style reports that Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s relationship has been heading downhill over Ehrich feeling “smothered” by the singer. The former couple broke up at the end of September, which the outlet claims it can source back to Ehrich’s “social media scandal” featuring Selena Gomez.
Though Ehrich denied writing the tweets, which allegedly showed him “fawning” over “Lose You To Love Me” songstress, and Lovato gave a full-throated defense of her then-fiancé, the incident supposedly left Lovato “with a slew of insecurities,” according to the tabloid and its sources. Troubles only grew for the couple after Ehrich had to travel to Atlanta to begin shooting on Southern Gospel. A source told the outlet that Lovato was “adamant about tagging along,” but clearly things didn’t work out that way.
Max tried to explain to her that when he’s working, he really needs to concentrate, but she wasn’t having it. Demi doesn’t like not having Max by her side.
The fact that the two have spent almost every moment together since quarantine began likely didn’t help when things got tense, the outlet continued, pointing out that the two essentially moved in together after the lockdown was announced, despite the fact that they’d only just begun dating. All that time together had worked against the couple, a dubious “insider” added.
Friends of theirs say Max is feeling a little smothered, though. And when it comes to wedding plans, while Demi still wants to elope, Max now wants to wait. The buzz is that the wedding is on hold, indefinitely.
The tabloid wraps up their story on an optimistic note, “Here’s hoping they can save the date!” That doesn’t seem too likely, considering all the new reports that have emerged over the past week. Those reports paint a much different picture of how things really stood between Ehrich and Lovato in the days before and after their break up.
Obviously, print tabloids have a hard time keeping up with new and developing stories, especially since the onset of social media, which can deliver the news much faster than traditional media. By the time this outlet went to print on this story, there were already a handful of stories that contradicted its narrative.
L&S seems to be blaming the breakup on Lovato’s supposedly clingy nature, but other reports from far more reliable sources, like People, report that Lovato was actually the one to pull the plug on the relationship. In fact, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer reportedly believed that Ehrich was using her to advance his fame, according to sources close to her. Clearly, this tabloid had no real insight into what was going on behind the scenes, which is why its reporting veered off into left fields while more up-to-the-minute outlets managed to get the story right.
Gossip Cop recently had to call out Life & Style’s sister publication OK! for reporting that Lovato and Ehrich were planning a star-studded affair for their wedding. The report was published only days after the pair announced that they’d decided to call off their engagement. That same outlet claimed Ellen DeGeneres had offered to let Lovato live with her after the singer overdosed on drugs. Gossip Cop learned from a confidential confidant that while the talk show host was willing to help Lovato in any way she could, the narrative put forth by the tabloid was completely made up.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.