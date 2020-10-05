Report: Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich Engagement Ended Because He Felt 'Smothered'

L&S seems to be blaming the breakup on Lovato’s supposedly clingy nature, but other reports from far more reliable sources, like People, report that Lovato was actually the one to pull the plug on the relationship. In fact, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer reportedly believed that Ehrich was using her to advance his fame, according to sources close to her. Clearly, this tabloid had no real insight into what was going on behind the scenes, which is why its reporting veered off into left fields while more up-to-the-minute outlets managed to get the story right.