Report: Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz Marriage 'Hanging By A Thread'

The lack of relevant detail is what really gives this story away as false. If Weisz's time spent caring for her injured husband was really “that bad,” what exactly made it so bad? What were some of these “diva demands” that Craig made? And it should be noted that Craig only injured his ankle, so there’s not really much care that needs to be taken for that. And with a teen in the house to help out, there probably wasn’t all that much work for Weisz to do. In the time since this article was published, the two British actors have remained married, which sort of belies the whole “their marriage is hanging by a thread” hysteria that the tabloid tried to push.