Report: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin Planned 'Three-Day Destination Wedding' In Maldives

Did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin finally tie the knot this year? One tabloid claimed this time last year that the couple would wed in a “three-day destination wedding,” possibly in the Maldives. Gossip Cop gave the rumor plenty of time to prove itself to be true before we began our investigation.
In Touch reported last year that Dakota Johnson was “planning the wedding of her dreams” and the lucky groom-to-be was her longtime boyfriend Chris Martin. Though the two briefly broke up in summer 2019, they soon reconciled, with a source telling the outlet, “they’ve worked through their issues." Now, the source continued, the two were dead set on getting married in 2020. “It will be a three-day destination wedding early next year,” the source tattled, adding,
They’ve been looking at private islands in the Maldives and will exchange vows in front of family and a few close friends.
The guest list supposedly included Sean Penn, Miley Cyrus, Robert Downey Jr. as well as Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the former couple’s two kids. Naturally, the tabloid remarked on the fact that Paltrow and the kids had attended Johnson’s 30th birthday party since most outlets like this are nearly obsessed with how harmoniously Martin and Paltrow have gotten on since their divorce.
In conclusion, the “insider” proclaimed Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were “more in love than ever and are ready to take this next big step. They can’t wait to become husband and wife.” Gossip Cop gave this rumor an entire year to come true, and its prediction still failed to come to be.
It would appear that while the couple is still going strong, as evidenced by recent paparazzi photos of the pair making a run to a cafe. Despite how well things are going for them, however, it’s obvious that the two haven’t gotten married yet in 2020. And, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s even less likely that the couple would choose to host a destination wedding. This story turned out to be utterly false.
Part of the reason Gossip Cop had a hard time swallowing the tall tale this tabloid spun was because we’ve encountered plenty of false reporting In Touch has published about Chris Martin in the past. The outlet once accused Martin’s ex-wife of interfering in his relationship with Dakota Johnson. We found that claim to be laughably wrong. The tabloid’s sister outlet, Life & Style also erroneously claimed Johnson and Martin were engaged, which Gossip Cop also found to be false. We’ll wait for the couple themselves to update us on their relationship status before we’ll believe any of these shady outlets.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
