Report: ‘Control Freak’ Tom Cruise Worried ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Could ‘End His Career’

Is Tom Cruise throwing tantrums on the set of Mission: Impossible 7? One tabloid seems to think so. Gossip Cop is hopping on that moving train and investigating the allegations.

Tom Cruise Having “Epic Meltdowns” On Set?

The National Enquirer is claiming Tom Cruise’s “epic meltdowns” on the set of his new film are getting out of hand. Cruise going “nuclear” seems to be a trend, with the outlet noting his leaked outburst when crew members broke COVID-19 precautions from months ago. Apparently, this time the Top Gun star is freaking out over trees hitting his trailer and “demanding them to be trimmed.” A very chatty inside source told the rag, “Everyone was baffled… there was such a fuss made over a tree.”

The tabloid speculates Cruise is stressed over the Mission: Impossible film’s production, pointing out that his production company is involved in the movie’s financing. “There’s huge pressure on this movie to succeed at the box office. If it flops, it could effectively end Tom’s Hollywood career.”

Gossip Cop can say this story is false. The tabloids have loved to drag Cruise ever since the COVID tape was leaked a few months ago. In the tape, two crew members were standing too close to each other, when the veteran actor went off. “If I see you do it again, you’re [expletive] gone,” he screamed. Ever since, rags have used the tape as fodder to support untrue reports about the film’s production. The Globe claimed back in February, the actor was creating a hostile work environment, holding everyone “under his thumb.” NE alleged Cruise demanded to shoot the next two Mission: Impossible films back to back. Gossip Cop debunked those reports right off the bat.

If Cruise was throwing temper tantrums on set, you would think audio recordings of those outbursts would be leaked as well. Where are those tapes? As for the claim that the film is at risk of failing at the box office, the last one, Mission Impossible – Fallout made over $787 million worldwide and the next one is already in the works.

Cruise’s career is far from over as he has multiple projects lined up, including Live Die Repeat and Repeat, an untitled SpaceX project, and Luna Park. Since Cruise also made headlines this week returning his Golden Globes for Jerry Maguire, Born on the Fourth of July and Magnolia to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in protest for the organization’s lack of diversity, Gossip Cop can assume more false tabloids stories will surface soon.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report Claims Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Headed For $315 Million Split



Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Accused Of ‘Boozing’ And ‘Bickering,’ Relationship On The Rocks



Kate Middleton About To Have Another Baby?



Michael Strahan Worries Fans With Recent Instagram Photo



Steph Curry’s Son Looks Just Like Steph Curry