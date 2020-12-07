Report: Conan O'Brien 'Pushed' Out At TBS

‘Conan Was Pushed’

According to the National Enquirer, O’Brien has been “forced out” of hosting a daily show. “Conan was made aware months ago that [Conan] would not be renewed” and insider told the tabloid, for “ratings weren’t great, and the network was looking to replace it.” O’Brien then “set up meetings with other networks” as soon as he learned he was going to get the ax, so that made this hasty announcement happen so quickly. While O’Brien does see “this as a new beginning,” he “would have preferred leaving on his own terms.”