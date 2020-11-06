Report Claims Upcoming Matthew Perry Memoir Has Upset Jennifer Aniston

The Truth Behind Matthew's 'Tell-All' And Jennifer's Concerns

Gossip Cop can clarify this phony account. Matthew Perry isn’t writing a tell-all and Jennifer Aniston isn’t wasting away worrying about “secrets” being revealed. Gossip Cop recently corrected this bogus narrative from a separate tabloid, Woman's Day, and was told by a source close to Perry that the actor has no plans to expose or humiliate his former costars. Matthew Perry has no plans on writing a book at all, in fact. We can’t speak on Aniston’s worries about her father’s health amid the epidemic, as many people are concerned for their loved ones. But, Gossip Cop can definitely debunk the notion Aniston isn't up at night over Brad Pitt’s custody and divorce case.