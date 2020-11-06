Report Claims Upcoming Matthew Perry Memoir Has Upset Jennifer Aniston

Is Jennifer Aniston stressing out over Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir? A tabloid claims the actress has let her health suffer as she continues to worry about the tell-all book. Gossip Cop investigates.
Jennifer Aniston was recently seen running errands and casting her vote for the 2020 election in a grey tracksuit. According to New Idea, the “baggy” attire was far from her usual glam and “friends” are confirming a series of colliding life events has put the actress in “a real slump. An insider states the reason why the actress got a new puppy isn’t due to losing an Emmy for her role on the Apple+ series, The Morning Show, but there are “a bunch of other worries” keeping Aniston up at night.
The outlet claims the Friends star is concerned about her father’s health amid the current coronavirus epidemic, Brad Pitt’s custody battle with Angelina Jolie, but, most importantly, Matthew Perry’s upcoming tell-all memoir. The magazine asserts Aniston’s former costar is planning on writing a book which has The Good Girl actress worried over what secrets he’ll spill.
“There’s a lot of things that went on that people don’t know about. Stuff that is better left unsaid,” the source continues. The insider adds, “Matthew is the first to admit he doesn’t remember three years of filming, but Jen has no doubts he’ll remember her fling with Matt LeBlanc. They denied it, of course, but Matthew’s nose was out of joint about it.” The informant concludes there’s nothing Perry “won’t be open about it” referring to this affair between Aniston and LeBlanc.
Gossip Cop can clarify this phony account. Matthew Perry isn’t writing a tell-all and Jennifer Aniston isn’t wasting away worrying about “secrets” being revealed. Gossip Cop recently corrected this bogus narrative from a separate tabloid, Woman's Day, and was told by a source close to Perry that the actor has no plans to expose or humiliate his former costars. Matthew Perry has no plans on writing a book at all, in fact. We can’t speak on Aniston’s worries about her father’s health amid the epidemic, as many people are concerned for their loved ones. But, Gossip Cop can definitely debunk the notion Aniston isn't up at night over Brad Pitt’s custody and divorce case.
We’ve corrected more times than we’d like to admit the phony narrative that Aniston and Pitt are involved with each other romantically again. For instance, last year, we busted New Idea for claiming Aniston and Pitt were having a baby together. We’ve even dismissed other inaccurate reports about Aniston dating another of her Friends' costars. The same publication asserted Aniston and David Schwimmer were more than friends, which Gossip Cop disproved. Simply put, the tabloids have no real insight into the actress’s life or those closest to her.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.