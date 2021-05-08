Report Claims Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Unfit To Rule’, Prince Charles Seizing Power

Is Prince Charles in control of the United Kingdom? One story says he’s executed a coup to seize power from an “unfit to rule” Queen Elizabeth. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Charles In Charge!’

In a cover story, the Globe claims Prince Charles has successfully nabbed power from his mother as she grieves for Prince Philip. The Prince of Wales has taken on Prince Philip’s royal duties, which an insider says “is a clear signal Prince Charles is now in full control.”

Prince Charles has waited a lifetime for this moment. A source says, “he’s decided to seize the moment and blunt calls for Her Majesty to pass the crown to his more popular son, William, who many Britons think would make a better king.” A source says royal bureaucrats “fear losing their prestigious jobs and salaries if William gets in and modernizes the monarchy into a leaner firm that is less constantly to the English taxpayers.” Prince Charles, therefore, has their full support in his power grab.

Prince Philip’s death offered a golden opportunity for Prince Charles. “He managed to slither his way into the gig by taking advantage of Elizabeth’s weakened emotional state due to her grief,” a source explains. The story concludes by noting that Queen Elizabeth has grown unfit to rule in her old age.

Queen Is Not Stepping Aside

Gossip Cop has busted this story too many times to count. The rules of succession are strict and are designed specifically to avoid confusion and power grabs. Prince Charles will be king only after Queen Elizabeth dies. The tale is false.

This story came about because Prince Charles will assume most of Prince Philip’s former duties, including the opening of Parliament alongside the queen. Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017. As for Queen Elizabeth, she went back to work just four days after losing her husband. It’s unclear what constitutes “power” in the eyes of this tabloid, but either way, we know the queen is not stepping down or quitting her job.

Other Bogus Stories

Gossip Cop busted this exact story in 2020 about Prince Charles seizing the throne. On that occasion, it was the queen supposed ill-health that he was taking advantage of, not the death of his father. Clearly, this is just a fill-in-the-blanks story from a lazy tabloid.

The Globe has claimed Prince Charles is not Prince Harry’s father on multiple occasions. That rumor has been debunked for decades. It also said he came out of the closet in 2020. These are just dumb stories with no foot in reality.

Prince Charles is not secretly the king of England. If power changes hands in the United Kingdom, you’ll read about it everywhere. Since this is just a blurb on the cover of a disgraceful outlet, Gossip Cop is confident that this is completely false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Christina Haack, Ant Anstead’s Divorce Takes A New Turn

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Bombshell Divorce Imminent For Two A-List Stars, Fans Will ‘NEVER’ See It Coming?

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Worried Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control,’ ‘Losing His Marbles’?

Report: Meghan Markle ‘Dashed’ To Hospital To Secretly Give Birth