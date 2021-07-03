Report Claims Prince Charles Being Investigated For Princess Diana’s Murder

Ever since Princess Diana tragically died, rumors have swirled that Prince Charles was somehow involved. One cover story this week reveals that he’s now being investigated by police over her death. Gossip Cop investigates.

(Star)

‘Cops Find Her Secret Letter’

In as salacious a cover story as you’re likely to find, Star reports that Prince Charles is officially under investigation for his role in Princess Diana’s death. A letter has come to light from her saying “my husband is planning ‘an accident’ in my car. Brake failure and serious injury in order to make the path clear for him to marry Tiggy.” This letter caused Prince Charles to be investigated in Princess Diana’s death.

“Charles is denying the allegations, he always has,” an insider says. This new information may threaten his place in the line of succession. Now that the public knows Prince Charles was interrogated, he’s in a full-on panic. “He’s very shaken up and has a dozen attorneys available to handle any legal questions,” an insider says.

Theories Are A Dime A Dozen

Star is playing a dangerous game here by peddling this story. There are more Princess Diana conspiracies than you can shake a stick at. Gossip Cop has debunked Star before for promoting dangerous conspiracy theories about Princess Diana’s death. It’s nothing more than a scummy tactic to profit off of her tragic death.

Years Old Story

As for the theory itself, there’s nothing new about this story. This letter has been making the rounds since 2003. This story’s only making front-page news now to capitalize on Princess Diana’s sixtieth birthday last week. There’s absolutely nothing in this story that hasn’t been public knowledge for a generation.

This story would have you believe that Prince Charles is suddenly sweating these allegations long after they were first made. If Prince Charles could weather public scrutiny for decades, there’s no reason to expect him to suddenly panic when nothing new has happened. His place in the line of succession is secure, so this story is completely false.

Other Tall Tales

Just a few weeks ago this very outlet said Prince William would leapfrog his father and become the next king. Star has both unoriginal stories and a very short memory, for there’s no mention of that tall tale in this conspiracy story. Wouldn’t that be worth mentioning?

It also invented a fight between Bowles and Kate Middleton that never actually happened. For even more transparent proof that it has no idea what it’s talking about, Star ran a cover story that Meghan Markle was pregnant with twins. She gave birth to Lilibet Diana and only Lilibet Diana. This is a really trashy tabloid with no insight into the royal family.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Rages On, Here’s The Latest

David Harbour And Lily Allen Already ‘Living Separate Lives’?

Who Knew ‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour And Lily Allen Were Total Couple Goals?

Prince Charles Would Rather Camilla Parker Bowles Die From Cancer Than Pay To Divorce Her?

‘Cash-Strapped’ Snoop Dogg Desperate To Fund ‘Extravagant Lifestyle’?