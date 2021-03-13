Report Claims Pope Francis Almost Died From Coronavirus

Last year, a tabloid reported that not only did Pope Francis become infected with the coronavirus, but he was also dying from it. Gossip Cop revisits the story and where the pope’s health stands today.

Pope Francis Was On Death’s Door Because Of COVID-19?

A year ago this week, the world shut down due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. The contagious disease became a global pandemic, leading to the unfortunate deaths of over two million people, worldwide. Last March, the Globe claimed that Pope Francis had contracted the virus and was very ill. The tabloid made this shocking allegation after the pope coughed during a Sunday service earlier that month — which did cause some alarm. “His coughing at the service scarily fit in with what is happening all over Italy and the world,” an insider told the paper. Italy was an early hotspot for the coronavirus.

The magazine then referenced a medical expert, who had never treated the pope, who stated Pope Francis was at a greater risk of dying from the disease because of his age. “He was at high risk for having serious complications. He was in terrible danger. The pope needed a miracle to survive,” the source added.

The Pope Is Actually Fine, Here’s The Truth Behind The Story

Gossip Cop corrected the report at the time and clarified that Pope Francis did not contract COVID-19. Though the religious leader had a cough during that Sunday service, a Vatican official explained that the pope did not have the coronavirus, but he did have a cold. Other more reliable outlets also verified that the pope had tested negative for the virus. Additionally, a year has gone by since the story came out. If the pope’s health was deteriorating, the Vatican, who has the authority to speak for the pope, would’ve confirmed this. Recently, the pope visited Iraq and led a mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of St. Joseph in Baghdad. The leader was fully vaccinated before he took the trip.

The Tabloid Has Made This Claim Before

Simply put, Pope Francis’ health wasn’t compromised by COVID-19. Gossip Cop wasn’t shocked that the Globe tried to put the pope in an early grave when it’s done so before with various other celebrities. Last year, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for alleging that Elton John only had a few months to live. The magazine was debunked by us for also claiming that Whoopi Goldberg was dying. Neither of these ridiculous accounts were true. Death isn’t something to play with. So, to assert that these perfectly healthy public figures are dying with no evidence is cruel and sick. Honestly, the tabloid needs to do better.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Traveling To America To Strip Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Of Their Titles?

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Reveals How Much It Cost Homeowners To Appear On The Show

Denise Richards’s Daughter Just Turned 17 And Looks Just Like Her Famous Father

Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

Report: Mark Harmon Cancelled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Over Scott Bakula Feud