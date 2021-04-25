Report Claims Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles ‘Cooling Off’ After She’s Spotted Alone In London

Are Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles cooling off their red-hot romance? After Wilde was spotted alone in London, one tabloid thinks so. Gossip Cop reveals the truth.

Olivia Wilde Not Wild For Harry Styles Anymore?

Apparently insiders have told National Enquirer that Styles and Wilde’s affair is fading fast, partly due to the pair’s ten year age gap. Interesting that they call it an affair, when the two are confirmed to be in a committed relationship. Nonetheless, a source goes on to say, “Olivia and Harry are realizing they don’t have much in common now that the film they did together has wrapped. They like different music and food, and their fashion taste is also polar opposite.”

Since when do trivial matters like those mentioned mean mayhem for their romance? The source added, “They haven’t split up entirely, but they’re putting on the brakes while they figure this out.” Gossip Cop agrees that it’s hard work deciding between Irish Pub food and Oyster bars, so they can take all the time they need.

The story continues, providing details about the conception of their relationship on the California set of Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde directed and Styles starred in. After sparks flew and filming ended, the duo is settling in London where Styles is now filming My Policeman. In a sudden turn of trope, this is now causing friction between the pair. Super surprisingly, Wilde has been spending time with her children Otis and Daisy while ex-husband Jason Sudeikis shoots Ted Lasso 2. Supposedly, Wilde was then spotted looking a little too lonely for liking on a shopping trip according to this tabloid’s source.

Coming in from left field, the story concludes with a source mentioning, “Jason’s strategy always was to let Harry and Olivia fizzle out, then see where she was at in terms of a reunion – and it’s going according to plan. Harry and Olivia aren’t done yet, but they’ve agreed to reassess things when they’re back in L.A.” So, wait. Are Wilde and Styles cooling off because of their age gap, Styles’ filming schedule, because she was spotted alone or because Sudeikis is interfering? The outlet claims all of these at some point in this article, so it’s a bit hard to discern.

Still Strong

Guess it’s a good thing Gossip Cop doesn’t have to discern because this couple is still strong as ever. In fact, just over a week ago, the couple was spotted at a west London pub enjoying drinks and dinner outside. “They looked very cozy on an intimate table for two away from other diners,” a reputable source exclaims, adding that it was clear from their body language that they are pretty enamored with each other. “Olivia had her legs crossed and gently nudged against him. They looked completely smitten.”

More importantly, there really isn’t any evidence that the couple is fizzling. The nonsensical evidence that National Enquirer attempts to use is merely hearsay. First, they allege that their age gap is tearing them apart, a narrative tabloids often pursue. However, most likely, the couple discussed this before dating, plus, a ten-year gap between a Hollywood couple is equivalent to about two years outside of Tinsel Town. Secondly, the outlet tries to claim their tastes are drawing them apart. However, solid relationships tend to be built on similar values and not superficial surplus like food preferences and dress attire.

Plus, with Styles’ gender-neutral approach to dressing, their fashion sense is really more similar than different. Thirdly, they suggest Wilde is lonely based on a picture of her shopping alone. How they escalated this into relationship woes is beyond Gossip Cop. Maybe she was annoyed that yet another paparazzi interrupted her solo shopping spree to photograph her. Towards the end, the publication starts mentioning ex-husband Sudeikis as slyly interfering, yet much more reputable sources claim the ex-spouses are on great terms and learning how to co-parent outside of a romantic relationship.

Since the beginning of their relationship, tabloids have spewed incorrect information about the two. Earlier in January, this same tabloid tried to purport that Styles was the reason Wilde and Sudeikis broke up, but it’s now well known that their split happened in early 2020, despite them not confirming it until November. Then, only a month after the couple publicly announced their relationship, In Touch suggested they were already moving in together. In a similar fashion, Woman’s Day announced the couple was expecting a baby within days of their confirmed relationship. She’s, of course, still not pregnant. But, Don’t Worry Darling, Gossip Cop supports this couple and will continue busting wrong rumors about them.

