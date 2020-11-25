Report Claims Miranda Lambert Has A 'Baby On Board'

For a few months now, one tabloid has peddled the narrative that Miranda Lambert is ready to get pregnant. The country star has spent her quarantine with her new husband, former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, and she’s been a stepmom for his two-year-old Landon. Is she pregnant? Gossip Cop investigates.
Life & Style started their narrative back in May when it reported that motherhood was the next thing on Lambert’s to-do list. A source told the tabloid, “Brendan and Miranda don’t want to wait around anymore to have children and are trying for a baby.” The tabloid went so far as to say Lambert “could already be pregnant.” Since COVID-19 meant “the country music singer has been unable to tour,” so a baby in lockdown was the next best thing.
This week, the same tabloid followed that story up with more of the same. Lambert and McLoughlin appeared at the 2020 CMA Awards, and the tabloid used a carefully chosen photo to question if Lambert had a baby bump. “Rumors are swirling that” Lambert “is pregnant and expecting her first child… after she stepped out on the stage sporting a noticeable rounder shape.” The tabloid once again noted that Lambert has “for the first time in her career [started] slowing down and prioritizing her desire to start a family,” a source told the tabloid.
Part of the reason Gossip Cop is so wary of this narrative is the total lack of change between these two stories. In May, the tabloid said she “could already be pregnant,” and six months later she’s still “trying to get pregnant.” This most recent story is a carbon copy of the original, which makes this feel less like a scoop and more like hearsay and speculation.
Tabloids love selecting unflattering photos and pointing to bellies. Lambert posted photos from the CMA Awards to her personal Instagram, so you can judge if you think it’s a baby bump or not. We don’t think so.
Finally, the tabloid says Lambert is finally taking time away from touring, but that’s really not true. COVID-19 forced Lambert to stay home, but her website still lists tour dates for 2021. She’s just waiting out this pandemic like the rest of us, but it’s not as if her soul has shifted from music to family. Bearing all of this in mind, Gossip Cop doesn’t think this tabloid should be trusted when it comes to Lambert stories.
This most recent Lambert pregnancy story is at least the fourth time Life & Style said the “Baggage Claim” singer was pregnant. It published multiple times that Lambert and Gwen Stefani were pregnant at the same time. Neither had any kids in that time and are only linked because of Blake Shelton.
Speaking of Shelton, this tabloid said Lambert was getting even with him in the form of… well it was a little unclear actually. She was either leaking divorce details or writing diss tracks, neither of which was totally accurate. This tabloid also said Lambert and McLoughlin were getting divorced one year before it said she was expecting.
Gossip Cop can see that Lambert is a common target of this tabloid and pregnancy stories are easy to write. If Lambert announces a pregnancy, we wouldn’t be surprised, but until she does this tabloid will only be gesticulating wildly in the dark.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
Carrie Underwood Neglecting Family, Annoying Husband Mike Fisher By Working Out Too Much?
Kanye West Posted A Picture Of Steve Harvey On Twitter And Fans Noticed Something Suspicious
Is Jaden Smith Gay?' Everything That Went Down Between Him And Tyler, The Creator
Report: Ryan Seacrest In A 'Tragic Tailspin'