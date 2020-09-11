Report Claims Miley Cyrus Was Set To Join 'The Hills'

The Truth Behind Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter's Brief Romance

Gossip Cop, however, learned this wasn’t true. Cyrus and Carter were never looking to profit off of their relationship nor was Cyrus joining the cast of The Hills. At the time, we reached out to a spokesperson for Cyrus who told us the story was incorrect. Additionally, Kaitlynn Carter spoke about how hard she and Miley Cyrus fought to keep their short-lived relationship private. If the two were adamant about keeping things private while dating, we doubt the former pair would go through so much trouble to keep broadcast their relationship to the world. Simply put, the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.