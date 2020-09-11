Report Claims Miley Cyrus Was Set To Join 'The Hills'

One year ago, a tabloid reported Miley Cryus was going to join Kaitlynn Carter in the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings. Gossip Cop investigated the story when it came out and found it to be untrue. Today, we’re taking a look back on the story and where Cyrus and Carter stand today.
Last summer, the tabloid, Star, claimed Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were taking their romance to the small screen. The magazine insider told the outlet the singer was joining Carter on the MTV reality show. The source continued, Cyrus “agreed to appear on The Hills with Kaitlynn next season, adding, the pop singer loved “stirring the pot, so she was all in." If you don't remember, Carter and Cyrus had a whirlwind relationship last summer, dubbed "Hot Girl Summer" but the romance fizzled fairly quickly.
The publication’s insider further stated, "Kaitlynn also assured the producers she'll be open about the end of her marriage to Brody [Jenner] and her new relationship with Miley. It's all everyone is talking about." From there, the tipster claimed Cyrus was “eager to show off her relationship with Carter, and she loved all of the attention they were getting!"
Gossip Cop, however, learned this wasn’t true. Cyrus and Carter were never looking to profit off of their relationship nor was Cyrus joining the cast of The Hills. At the time, we reached out to a spokesperson for Cyrus who told us the story was incorrect. Additionally, Kaitlynn Carter spoke about how hard she and Miley Cyrus fought to keep their short-lived relationship private. If the two were adamant about keeping things private while dating, we doubt the former pair would go through so much trouble to keep broadcast their relationship to the world. Simply put, the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.
This isn't the only phony report we’ve corrected from Star in regards to Miley Cyrus. Last November, we busted the tabloid for claiming Miley Cyrus was trying to win Liam Hemsworth back. A source told the magazine despite Cyrus’ romances with Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, the singer “missed” her former husband and wanted to reconcile with him. Gossip Cop checked with our reputable source who told us the story wasn’t true. Cyrus was dating Simpson at the time and the two were happy.
In October, the publication published a similar story that claimed Cyrus was acting out to Hemsworth's attention. The magazine claimed the singer’s “erratic behavior” was due to the singer missing the Australian actor and his refusal to have anything to do with her. Gossip Cop debunked the story at the time, nothing really changed about Cyrus' behavior.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.