Report Claims Michelle Obama Never Wanted To A Mom

Did Michelle Obama say that she never wanted to have children? That’s what one tabloid was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop takes another look at the rumor.

Michelle Obama Resentful of Barack Obama?

About a year ago, the Globe reported that Michelle Obama was furious at her husband, Barack Obama, for making her put her career on hold to raise a family. The tabloid claimed that Michelle resented Barack for not only for insisting they have children, but also prioritizing his political career over her own ambitions as a lawyer. According to the tabloid’s insider, “even after she became first lady, Michelle felt like she was cheated, and she never let Barack forget it.”

Michelle’s disappointment was compounded because she “had a good career and was advancing” before she gave in to her husband’s wishes. The magazine even went as far as to claim that while Michelle never wanted a family, “Barack did and he knew it would help him politically.” The source went on, insisting Michelle “never let him forget” that fact.

The magazine went on to recount the Obama’s struggle with infertility and miscarriages, claiming that Michelle suffered through the ordeal alone because Barack was too busy with work. When they finally were successful, the tabloid claimed Michelle still wasn’t confident in the decision. She wasn’t ready to change course from an ambitious law career to motherhood.

In Michelle Obama’s Own Words

Michelle Obama did admit in her book, Becoming, that after her girls were born, she needed to let go of her tight grip on her career. She wrote, “I wasn’t ready for that. That really made it harder. Something had to give, and it was my aspirations and dreams. I made that concession not because he said, ‘You have to quit your job,’ but it felt like ‘I can’t do all of this, so I have to tone down my aspirations, I have to dial it back.” The tabloid took this into account, claiming Michelle had lingering resentment that she would never let Barack escape.

Also, Michelle also described how uncomfortable and lonely her fertility treatments were, a sentiment the tabloid latched onto. While Michelle did admit to resenting Barack for his absence through IVF, she also insisted that he was always there when he could be, and was “doting and invested” in starting their family.

Michelle even says in her own words that, while she battled anxiety through her fertility treatments, she “wanted a baby,” and that “it was a need that had been there forever.” So, clearly, Michelle hadn’t regretted having her children. On the contrary, she stayed strong and worked to raise her family. Nowhere does Michelle hint at any resentment towards Barack for putting her career on hold to raise a family. From her own account, she wanted a family just as badly as Barack.

Furthermore, in the year following this report, there have been no developments making the tabloid’s claims any more accurate. Michelle remains a committed wife and mother, despite the magazine’s claims to the contrary.

The Tabloid On The Obamas

The Globe can’t be trusted when it comes to reporting on the Obamas. The tabloid has falsely claimed before that Michelle was planning on fleeing the spotlight. The magazine also invented the story that Malia Obama was engaged. Finally, the publication also has claimed that Michelle and Barack were getting a $150 million divorce, but Gossip Cop debunked the story, it obviously was bogus.

