Report Claims Meghan Markle Pushing Prince Harry To Get A DNA Test To Prove Prince Charles Is His Real Father

'Harry's Paternity Test Shock'

The split from the royal family hasn't been an easy one, and "it could actually solve all their problems if James was Harry's real father." He wouldn't be a royal anymore, and so Markle could live her life in peace. "It's believed even Charles" is not sure if Prince Harry is really his. Prince Harry had "volunteered to get a DNA test" once before but "the queen forbade it." Now that he's free from her eye, he may just get that test for Archie's sake.