Report Claims Meghan Markle Has Threatened Royal Family With Princess Diana Documentary

An Unoriginal Story

Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer just last week for its very similar story about Prince Harry making a film about his mother. That story did not attack Markle as this one did, but it was similarly untrue. The Sussexes have only just started working with Netflix, and as of yet no projects, Princess Diana related or otherwise, have been announced. Since Prince Harry and Prince William have already worked on a documentary together, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, it seems unlikely that a new one would be made. We also checked with our own source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who confirmed the story is false.