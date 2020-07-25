Report Claims 'Major Shakeup' Coming To Cast Of Real Housewives Of New York

A “shake-up” will surely get the attention of anyone who is a fan of the popular reality show. However, Gossip Cop doesn’t believe any sort of “shake-up” is a sure thing. The show’s executive producer, Andy Cohen, has not mentioned any sort of casting changes to the Real Housewives of New York. Also, a spokesperson for the television show has denied any decisions have been made. Additionally, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids were wrong about casting changes in the Real Housewives franchise.