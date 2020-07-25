Report Claims 'Major Shakeup' Coming To Cast Of Real Housewives Of New York

Is there a shake-up happening among the cast of the Real Housewives of New York? A tabloid claims an “earthquake” is headed to the Big Apple. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
In a new article by the National Enquirer, “bosses” of the controversial reality-show are supposedly bringing in some “fresh faces” and booting a few of the “old ones” to add some diversity to the cast. A supposed insider tells the tabloid, “Producers are in talks with potential new cast members.”
The so-called insider continues, “Real estate mogul, Lisa Simonsen, who counts many of the world’s billionaires as clients is one of their top choices, but she’s not on board yet.” The paper contends that Bravo executives are also looking to add Kimora Lee Simmons and Karen Lo. “Karen recently purchase a $50 million penthouse in one of New York’s most exclusive buildings and Kimora has been an uber-successful fashion designer, supermodel, and reality star,” the dubious insider adds.
The outlet goes on to say a few of the ladies from the reality show who is on the chopping block include Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan. “Producers won”t make final casting decisions until after the reunion,” the unnamed insider states. The anonymous source further purports the show’s producers are “on the hunt” and want the show to represent New York City’s diversity.”
A “shake-up” will surely get the attention of anyone who is a fan of the popular reality show. However, Gossip Cop doesn’t believe any sort of “shake-up” is a sure thing. The show’s executive producer, Andy Cohen, has not mentioned any sort of casting changes to the Real Housewives of New York. Also, a spokesperson for the television show has denied any decisions have been made. Additionally, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids were wrong about casting changes in the Real Housewives franchise.
Last week, Gossip Cop busted Life & Style for claiming Mo’Nique was replacing Nene Leaks on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. An unnamed source told the outlet the show’s executives were not going to ask Leakes to return and instead wanted to replace her with the comedian and actress. This was not true. Mo’Nique herself dismissed the rumor, leading Gossip Cop to expose the phony story.
Earlier this year, we corrected the false narrative from the Enquirer that Jessica Simpson was joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. An unnamed source claimed Simpson was “in talks” to become a member of the show after the release of her new memoir. Gossip Cop learned that there was no truth to this story. A spokesperson for Simpson confirmed with us the article was fabricated.
