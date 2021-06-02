Report Claims Kourtney Kardashian Told Kim Kardashian ‘You’re Dead To Me’ Over Relationship With Travis Barker

Have rumors of an affair between Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker strained her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kim Kardashian ‘Slept With Kourtney’s Man’?

According to the most recent edition of In Touch, Travis Barker has always had a thing for Kim Kardashian. Barker wrote extensively about his infatuation with Kim in his 2015 book Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, And Drums, Drums, Drums. “I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, ‘She’s f—ing hot,'” writes Barker about a trip he made to Amsterdam with Kim and Paris Hilton. While he was undoubtedly attracted to Kim, he writes, “It was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman. With Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her.”

That being said, things might not have stayed so PG between the two. According to Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, she caught Barker and Kim having an affair, which is what led to her and Barker’s divorce in 2008. “Someone sent me all their conversations, and I’m also close friends with people who were there while things were happening,” Moakler told Us Weekly.

Kourtney Kardashian Tells Kim ‘You’re Dead To Me’?

But the drama may not have ended there since Barker is now dating Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. According to the tabloid’s inside source, Kourtney “never heard about the so-called affair until now,” adding, “She doesn’t know what to believe.” While Kourtney works out her feelings, she apparently doesn’t want Kim anywhere around her. According to the insider, “In the heat of the moment, she said to Kim, ‘You’re dead to me!'”

While Barker and Kim deny the accusations, Moakler insists they’re lying because “he’s dating her sister now, so I think that would be really weird.” Of course, caught in the middle of the exes’ feud is Kourtney as she sorts out who to believe. “Kourt knows her sister, and she knows Travis, but Shanna can be awfully convincing. If true, this would be a huge betrayal,” explains the tabloid’s source. The insider concludes by noting, “So right now there’s a wall of ice between the two sisters — and it may take a long time for it to thaw.”

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Explodes’ At Kim?

So, is it true that Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are estranged from one another after Shanna Moakler’s came forward with her allegations? Absolutely not. When Kim was asked on her Instagram story if she and Barker ever got together, she wrote “NO! False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.” Furthermore, it appears Barker spent Memorial Day weekend with Kourtney and her kids and can be seen having a blast on her Instagram.

But that isn’t all. Although it’s unclear when the photo was snapped, Barker recently shared a photo of him and Kim from the Rumor Bar & Lounge’s Instagram page on his own story. It’s obvious there’s no hard feelings between Barker and the Kardashian sisters. It really does seem like drama from Barker’s previous marriage got blown way out of proportion, and he and Kourtney are doing just fine.

The Tabloid On The Kardashians

Besides, In Touch has been caught lying about the Kardashian family before. Last year, Gossip Cop debunked the tabloid’s claims that Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with her second child. Then, the publication reported that Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were “sisters at war.” Most recently, the magazine alleged that Kris Jenner was planning a double wedding for Kourtney and Khloe. Obviously, In Touch doesn’t have the inside scoop on the Kardashians that it pretends to.

