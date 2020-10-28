Report Claims Katie Holmes Is Already Pregnant With Emilio Vitolo's Baby

The Jacket Doesn’t Fit? What?

The only evidence in this story comes from dubious sources and this so-called onlooker. How would this onlooker know if the Batman Begins star was pregnant based on “touching her tummy” and an ill-fitting coat? If the implication is that the coat couldn’t fit around Holmes’s pregnant stomach, then that would mean she’s already months along in a pregnancy. It’s downright creepy how this stranger talks about Holmes not being “her usual energetic self,” as if a stranger in the park could possibly know these things.