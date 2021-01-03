Report Claims Joy Behar Quitting 'The View' Because Of Meghan McCain

Joy Behar Threw In The Towel?

It was rumored by the National Enquirer that Joy Behar was ditching The View. The paper reported “fed-up” Behar made the surprising announcement that she was “throwing in the towel” when her contract is up, but apparently, no one was shocked. The Enquirer stated at the time that while social distancing and her age were a few reasons why the comedian was skeptical to return, it was really what happened behind the scenes that made her “reach her limit.”