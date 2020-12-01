Report Claims Jennifer Aniston Joining Scientology

In 2019, a tabloid alleged Jennifer Aniston was joining Scientology. Gossip Cop investigated the weird report at the time. Now, we’re revisiting the tale and if the story was true.
Last December, the Globe asserted Aniston was following in the footsteps of Tom Cruise and John Travolta by joining the Church of Scientology. An insider alleged the Friends actress never understand why everyone was “anti-Scientology” because she only heard “good things” about the controversial religion from her celebrity friends. The source continued Aniston “was tempted to get involved over the years, but it was never possible due to various conflicts in her personal life. Now there's no such drama to hold her back, and she's ready to see what it's all about."
The unknown informant revealed one reason Aniston was hesitant to join the religion was due to a documentary created by Loius Theroux, who is the cousin of her former husband, Justin Theroux. The insider added The Morning Show star held off “until an appropriate time” and apparently that time was then.
“Jen's got an incredibly open mind and she wanted to dip her toe in the water and see for herself what's so attractive about Scientology to so many people. She's intrigued to see where it takes her," the tipster maintained.
Gossip Cop busted the phony story when it came out. Now, a year later, the paper evidently had no idea what it's reporting. Jennifer Aniston never had any intention of joining the Church of Scientology. At the time, Gossip Cop checked with a rep for the Horrible Bosses star who dismissed the report as absurd. As for the Globe, the tabloid has a bad habit of reporting bogus narratives about Aniston.
For instance, last year, the magazine alleged Jennifer Aniston dissed Angelina Jolie over her role in the upcoming film The Eternals. The publication clearly tried to insinuate Aniston was feuding with Jolie. Gossip Cop, however, corrected the tale. Aniston never insulted Jolie or the Marvel film.
Last month, the same outlet contended Aniston was heartbroken over Brad Pitt’s new romance with a German model and was starving herself. Gossip Cop clarified more times than we’d like to admit that Pitt and Aniston were not getting back together. Therefore, there was nothing for the Good Girl star to be upset over. In regards to the actress “starving herself” the paper was being plain ridiculous. Aniston wasn't malnourished nor was she wasn’t heartbroken.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
