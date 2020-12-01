Report Claims Jennifer Aniston Joining Scientology

Jennifer Aniston's Interest In Scientology

Last December, the Globe asserted Aniston was following in the footsteps of Tom Cruise and John Travolta by joining the Church of Scientology. An insider alleged the Friends actress never understand why everyone was “anti-Scientology” because she only heard “good things” about the controversial religion from her celebrity friends. The source continued Aniston “was tempted to get involved over the years, but it was never possible due to various conflicts in her personal life. Now there's no such drama to hold her back, and she's ready to see what it's all about."