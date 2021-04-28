Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Report Claims Drew Barrymore Can’t Get Over Her Ex-Husband

M
Matthew Radulski
4:00 am, April 28, 2021
Will Kopelman on the left, standing with Drew Barrymore
(Getty Images)

Is Drew Barrymore hung up on her ex-husband Will Kopelman? One story says the Scream star has sworn off all men because she longs for another. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Stuck On Her Ex’

According to OK!, Barrymore is secretly still in love with Kopelman. Despite breaking up in 2016, Barrymore, according to a source, can’t “get him off her mind.” Complicating matters is Kopelman’s recent engagement with Alexandra Michler.

A friend of Barrymore’s says this did nothing to dissuade Barrymore: “Drew dishes about how thrilled she is for him, and it’s true – she wants him to be happy – but the fact is, she’s never gotten over the divorce.” Barrymore is “replaying the good times in her head and starts regretting giving up on their relationship,” a friend says. The story concludes on a dour note, with her friends worrying that Barrymore may never be happy or fulfilled again until she lets him go.

A Very Generic Story

You can swap in Barrymore’s name for any single celebrity and the story would read the exact same. This is a very generic story that relies entirely upon break-up tropes and suspicious testimony. How could OK! possibly know how Barrymore secretly feels when she’s been nothing but publicly supportive? A real friend would never divulge details like this to a tabloid-like OK!, so the whole story is fishy and generic.

She’s Moved On

This tabloid does admit that Barrymore wished Kopelman well with his engagement, but it purposefully ignores what she actually said. In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Barrymore called Michler a “wonderful woman,’ and added, “I am probably president of her fan club.” She’s also opened up about hoping on dating apps for the first time in years.

Far from being hung up, it sounds like this engagement was wonderful news for Barrymore. She’s allowing herself to date again for the first time since meeting Kopelman, so this story is completely false.

Other Bogus Stories

This tabloid claimed Barrymore and Kopelman reunited in 2018, but that obviously didn’t happen. Since then, it claimed Tom Cruise got her to return to dating, but that didn’t happen, either. Gossip Cop also debunked its report on Barrymore and Justin Long reuniting, so it looks like OK! doesn’t really know anything about Barrymore’s love life.

When it’s not attacking her love life, this tabloid attacks Barrymore’s health and career. Last month, it said Barrymore was working too hard, which is preposterous because she’s balanced motherhood and acting for years. OK! has repeatedly demonstrated that it cannot be trusted with stories about Barrymore. She’s not pining for her ex-husband, so this story is as false as false gets.

