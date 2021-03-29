Report Claims Cover-Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation

Tiger Woods was recently in a serious car crash that resulted in a lengthy stay at the hospital. He’s now recovering at home, but one report says this was no accident. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Tiger’s Tale Was Rushed’

According to the Globe, Tiger Woods’s horrible car crash was ruled an accident suspiciously quickly. A forensics expert says Woods, who reportedly had to be pried out of the vehicle with the jaws of life, “should have been tested for drugs and possibly placed under arrest.” A former police detective says “I definitely believe the opinion that it was declared as an accident too early in the investigation.”

This former detective says getting in a car crash “is not an indication of someone who is awake,” and that the lack of tire tracks does not “suggest he was braking.” The story then reviews Woods’ famous 2017 car crash, where Woods was found to have drugs in his system. The article concludes by saying “even if he did fall asleep at the wheel, the person to have suffered most is Tiger himself.”

A Useless Report

This former detective is not working on this case. He has nothing to do with the investigation and is openly speculating on all kinds of things that could have happened. The people in charge of determining what happened determined that it was an accident. It’s safe to completely disregard what this tabloid has to say, as its so-called “source” has no legitimate insight.

What’s Actually Going On?

The Globe is simply pulling this story from the headlines and applying its own hateful spin. It is true that Woods was not given a drug test, something that the sheriff is being criticized for, but it’s all more complicated than this tabloid is letting on. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told USA Today “the deputy at the scene assessed the condition of Tiger Woods and there was no evidence of any impairment whatsoever.” He added that they didn’t have probable cause to order a blood test later either.

The primary concern at the scene was to get Woods to safety. It’s fair to critique the investigation, but this Globe story is more focused on attacking Woods than police-policy. For instance, bringing up an unrelated crash from four years ago is done not to find proof in this investigation. It’s just brought up to attack recovering addict Woods. It’s pure speculation with no real reporting.

Other Woods Stories

This tabloid has a tendency of overblowing injuries and accidents. It claimed Jennifer Lawrence could be permanently disfigured after an on-set accident. She just returned to work a few days later with no problems. The Globe also claimed Simon Cowell could lose control of his limbs after a nasty biking accident. By the time this story came out, he was already recovering at home.

As for Woods, this same tabloid once claimed he was creeping out his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, which was completely made-up.

Whenever a celebrity gets injured, this tabloid pounces with speculation and finger-pointing. Regardless of how the investigation is being carried out, the important thing is that Woods is safe and on the road to recovery.

