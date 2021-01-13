Report Claims Bindi Irwin Has Shared Her First Baby Pics

A tabloid claims to have photos of Bindi Irwin's newborn baby. Gossip Cop, however, isn’t so sure the story has the entire truth. Here’s what we know.
Recently, New Idea ran a cover story declaring that it had exclusive photos of Bindi Irwin's baby girl, using pictures of what appears to be Irwin in the hospital to corroborate the headline. However, upon further reading, the tabloid quickly switches its narrative. According to the accompanying article, Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are making big plans for their daughter.
“Bindi has a lot of ideas about how the birth will look. Her dream scenario is to have the baby at home, with just Chandler, Terri, and a midwife present,” a source reveals. The insider continues, “After seeing so many animals give birth, she knows things don’t always go according to plan, so she’ll have her doctor on standby in case she needs to go into the hospital.” The publications notes that as prepared the young conservationist maybe, she needs to focus her attention on her post-birth plans since life at home will become chaotic. A source says,
Bindi and Chandler had wanted to move into their own place, but the past year has made them nervous financially. For now, they’re staying put at the family home.
The insider adds that the family will all “have to make some adjustments” due to the current new normal. We’d like to point out that there wasn't any mention of the baby being born in the article yet. Still, the insider details what the “new normal” will be for Irwin and her family with her husband “stepping up” on domestic duties and her brother, Robert, also helping out. The source states that Powell is experiencing “mixed emotions” on account of his family being in the States.
“Terri is being a great support. She’s always been a bit of a second mom to him. Steve is also never far from their thoughts. They know he would’ve been an amazing grandfather,” the insider concludes.
Listen, Gossip Cop doesn’t doubt that Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have a lot to adjust to when they become new parents. We also don’t argue with the notion that Irwin’s mother, Terri, or her brother, Robert, are doing their part to help. But the problem with this story is the misleading headline insinuating that Irwin had her baby girl when she's still pregnant. The tabloid pulled a classic bait-and-switch and teases its readers by alleging to have the first baby pics for Irwin and Powell’s daughter, but again, the baby isn’t born yet.
Since the announcement of her pregnancy, the tabloids haven’t wasted any time creating false stories about Irwin and Powell. For instance, last month, New Idea alleged that Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s marriage was in trouble. Before that, the tabloid asserted that Irwin was pregnant with quadruplets. We think the tabloids should leave the reporting to more reputable outlets that can be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
