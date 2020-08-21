Report Claims Bill Clinton 'Doesn't Have Long To Live'

The source tells the magazine everyone “fears that stress has had a deeply negative impact on Bill’s health and skin cancer would be extremely worrying.” There’s a lot to unpack with this story, but let’s start with clarifying the rumor Bill Clinton is “dying.” The politician just spoke at the Democratic National Convention where he appeared to be healthy and in good shape. If Clinton was suffering from any ailments, Gossip Cop doubts he’d be able to give a speech for a long time. Also, the tabloid quotes several medical experts who haven’t treated the former President. Furthermore, the outlet tries to portray Larry Nichols as a “former aide” of Clinton when in reality, he’s been a Clinton conspiracy theorist for years. All of this is enough for Gossip Cop to dismiss this latest rumor.