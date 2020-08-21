Report Claims Bill Clinton 'Doesn't Have Long To Live'

Is Bill Clinton knocking on death’s door? A recent report from a tabloid claims the former President doesn’t have much longer to live. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
“Clinton Cancer Nightmare!” reads the headline on the cover of the Globe. The paper states the former U.S. President has “wasted away” and fears he’s dying. The outlet’s accompanying article states Clinton is suffering from skin cancer and medical experts are worried the politician is nearing the end. The publication notes former aide to Clinton, Larry Nichols also believes the former Senator is “going down fast.” The Globe quotes a medical examiner who believes Clinton is recovering from recent cryosurgery due to the “multiple lesions” on his face.
Another expert suggests Clinton is stricken with basal cell cancer and could be at risk “for the rest of his life.” This specialist warns Clinton is “already suffering from so many serious ailments” that his body may not be able to take much more. Other insiders further state Clinton could be suffering from Parkinson’s disease, as his memory has become deeply impaired. The tabloid’s insiders propose the added stress from the scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein could also have a tremendous effect on Clinton’s health.
The source tells the magazine everyone “fears that stress has had a deeply negative impact on Bill’s health and skin cancer would be extremely worrying.” There’s a lot to unpack with this story, but let’s start with clarifying the rumor Bill Clinton is “dying.” The politician just spoke at the Democratic National Convention where he appeared to be healthy and in good shape. If Clinton was suffering from any ailments, Gossip Cop doubts he’d be able to give a speech for a long time. Also, the tabloid quotes several medical experts who haven’t treated the former President. Furthermore, the outlet tries to portray Larry Nichols as a “former aide” of Clinton when in reality, he’s been a Clinton conspiracy theorist for years. All of this is enough for Gossip Cop to dismiss this latest rumor.
The Photos Are Wrong
In addition to the unreliable paper quoting doctors that have never treated the former President, it also deliberately misleads readers on its cover. The photo it claims is recent and purports to show an emaciated Bill Clinton, is actually a year old, taken at a charity softball event. It's a very sketchy presentation on the cover.
This also wouldn’t be the first time the Globe incorrectly stated a celebrity was in frail health. Two years ago, the often incorrect paper alleged Cher was “too sick” to perform. The magazine purported the iconic singer’s battle with the Epstein-Barr virus left her “struggling to find the strength to carry on.” Gossip Cop checked with a rep for the singer who told us she was in perfect health.
A year later, the tabloid asserted Cher was going to freeze her body when she died. The outlet insisted the singer knew her time was coming to an end and became obsessed with the idea of having her body frozen and bringing it back to life. The absurd story was busted by Gossip Cop after we reminded readers Cher was touring at the time and clearly in good health.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.