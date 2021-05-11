Report Claims Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Headed For $315 Million Split

Are Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis headed for a $315 million divorce? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking a second look at the rumor.

Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher’s Move Ruining Their Marriage?

Last year, Woman’s Day reported that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ marriage was strained as they relocated to their newly built dream home. According to the report, the couple was staying in a rental property as they tried to sell their Los Angeles home. While the couple was undoubtedly eager to settle into their dream home, the story alleged that their plans were putting immense stress on their relationship.

According to the tabloid’s insider, “the mega-compound they’re building is costing an absolute fortune and it’s causing a lot of arguments. It just shows how desperate they are to be selling the Coldwater place right now because Mila loves that house.” The insider went on, assuring the reader that “they’ll never get to move in before they call it quits.”

The inside source explained that it was a bad time for selling a house, and money problems were turning their “dream home” into a “nightmare.” The time was so stressful, according to the publication, that it was becoming increasingly unlikely that their marriage would survive it.

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Calling It Quits?

So, is it true that stress from their move is jeopardizing the future of Kunis and Kutcher’s relationship? Absolutely not.

There’s absolutely no proof that Kutcher and Kunis’ relationship was ever struggling. On the contrary, the That ’70s Show sweethearts are still together and seem to be doing just fine. The only “proof” the tabloid could provide, aside from dubious “insider” claims, was the fact that the couple was selling their home. Other than that, the rest of the report was total speculation.

In the time since, Kutcher and Kunis were seen together in the Super Bowl commercial for Cheetos, which Kunis joked gave them some much-needed alone time after spending the year in quarantine with their two kids.

Additionally, the couple is far from struggling with money. On a recent episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Kunis shared how business-savvy her husband is. She revealed that she advised Kutcher years ago that Uber and Bitcoin were ludicrous ideas — advice he thankfully didn’t take to heart. Kutcher has invested in many extremely lucrative business ventures like Airbnb and Spotify, making it doubtful that their move was ever causing too much financial stress.

Other Expensive Celebrity Divorce Stories

Expensive celebrity divorce stories are popular fiction for the tabloids. Not long ago, Star reported that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were headed for a $250 million divorce. The tabloid made a nearly-identical claim about Reese Witherspoon, claiming she and her husband were trying to avoid their own $250 million divorce. In Touch also went after Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, claiming the couple’s split could cost $500 million.

Finally, there’s been plenty of speculation that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s separation could put them back upwards of $270 million. Clearly, all of these reports are lies since not a single one of these couples is actually separating. Obviously, the big price tags and famous names draw readers in, despite there being no actual truth to the claims.

