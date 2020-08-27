Report Claims Angelina Jolie Went To Rehab For An Eating Disorder Last Year

Last Year, Gossip Cop investigated a tabloid story about Angelina Jolie heading to rehab for an eating disorder. Since it has been a year, we figured we would look back and see what the current situation is.
NW published the original story about Maddox, Jolie's eldest son, heading off to college in South Korea. The move "left her crippled with anxiety" and caused her to reach "her lowest weight yet." She apparently terrified her kids and closest friends, and so she checked into a 24/7 clinic to save her life. Her divorce from Brad Pitt was another reason for the tumult.
Gossip Cop reached out to an individual close to Jolie's camp who assured us her friends weren't worried about her health, nor had she checked into rehab for an eating disorder. Part of being a parent is being able to send the kids off to school, and while we know she misses and loves her son, there's no indication that the natural move to college had left Jolie anything other than proud.
The Hackers star has continued to focus on raising her children and has spoken about appreciating the chaos of kids. She's also been working on the upcoming Marvel movie Eternals. The Oscar winner has also opened up about her "complicated" divorce from Pitt, but she now says, "I'm coming back to myself." She's balancing a divorce, movies, charity work, and motherhood. Good for her.
Despite her success, Angelina Jolie is targeted with sexist stories that make her out to be fragile and selfish. A very similar story to this eating rehab one came in March, where the tabloid said Jolie was having a health crisis over Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting back together. Pitt and Aniston are not back together — that's hogwash — and "frail Ange," as this tabloid calls her, never had any health setback.
Jolie is apparently as weak as she is catty, judging by this tabloid's January story about her telling Aniston that Pitt is cheating on her. Aniston didn't believe her, which means NW wants us to doubt her, too. Jolie is a grown mother of six, not a high school mean girl who is just spreading rumors deviously. Also, as Gossip Cop has repeatedly stated, Aniston and Pitt are still not dating.
Then there was the time this tabloid wrongly said Jolie got "revenge plastic surgery" because Pitt and Aniston were back together. Again, Pitt and Aniston are not back together, but wow, this tabloid just does not let up with this horrible Jolie stories. It would never publish a story about Pitt getting revenge plastic surgery, but Jolie seems to fair game for fake gossip.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.