Report Claims Ana De Armas Has 'Dumped' Ben Affleck

A tabloid reports that Ana de Armas has dumped Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop is taking a closer look at the story. Here’s what we learned.
On the cover of In Touch, the tabloid states that de Armas split from Affleck. However, the magazine’s accompanying article purports that the pair’s romance is actually on the rocks after a huge blowout. According to the publication, the Knives Out actress fled to Cuba to visit family, leaving Affleck alone with eyewitness claiming that the actor appears to be having a bad time.
An insider reveals, “Ana moved into Ben’s place recently, and as soon as she did, everything started to go off the rails.” The source continues, “The excitement wore off and they started to get on each other’s nerves. They’re definitely on the rocks.” The outlet notes that the couple, who have been dating for about eight months, was all “loved up” months ago. The pair began dating after meeting on the set of the film Deep Water, but the tabloid asserts that Affleck’s controlling ways caused issues. The insider explains,
Ana won’t coddle him as Jen [Garner] did. Ana’s pretty independent and she couldn’t tolerate Ben’s neediness anymore. He wants a lot of attention. They got into huge fights about it, and finally, she needed a breather.
The magazine says that Affleck is now left wondering if de Armas only used him for fame. “Their relationship definitely put her on everyone’s radar,” the source adds. Gossip Cop would like to note that de Armas starred in several high-profile films before she even met Affleck. Still, the insider divulges, “It’s only natural for Ben to wonder if she used him to get ahead in this business.”
And of course, the tabloid references Affleck’s ongoing journey with sobriety, stating, “If it is over, no one wants to see him relapse again. He fell hard for her. But his sobriety is solid and he has a good support system, so his friends think he will be fine. He just has to take everything one day at a time.”
Gossip Cop, however, isn’t so sure the report is 100 percent accurate. First, the tabloid pulls a bait-and-switch on its readers by claiming on the cover that Ana de Armas dumped Ben Affleck. But the adjoining story merely says that the pair’s relationship is in limbo. Also, the magazine argues that de Armas used Affleck for fame when that is incorrect. It's also a bit premature to assert the couple is having problems because the actor appeared to be having a bad day at some point in time. Additionally, there haven’t been any other reports saying that the couple has split. Recently, the more reliable ET reported that Ana de Armas “fits” into Ben Affleck’s co-parenting dynamic with Jennifer Garner.
As for In Touch, the publication hasn’t been the most credible source in the past. In 2019, the tabloid claimed that Garner threatened to take her kids away from Affleck. Last March, the outlet alleged that friends warned Affleck about his relationship with de Armas. Gossip Cop dismissed these absurd accounts at the time, just as we did with this latest one.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
