Report Claims Ana De Armas Has 'Dumped' Ben Affleck

Are Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Still Together?

Gossip Cop, however, isn’t so sure the report is 100 percent accurate. First, the tabloid pulls a bait-and-switch on its readers by claiming on the cover that Ana de Armas dumped Ben Affleck. But the adjoining story merely says that the pair’s relationship is in limbo. Also, the magazine argues that de Armas used Affleck for fame when that is incorrect. It's also a bit premature to assert the couple is having problems because the actor appeared to be having a bad day at some point in time. Additionally, there haven’t been any other reports saying that the couple has split. Recently, the more reliable ET reported that Ana de Armas “fits” into Ben Affleck’s co-parenting dynamic with Jennifer Garner.