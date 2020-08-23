Report Claims Adam Levine's Marriage To Behari Prinsloo Is 'In Crisis"

Tabloid rumors swirled in January that Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s marriage to Behati Prinsloo was “in crisis.” With the relationship allegedly precarious, Gossip Cop is going to take a look now and see if it actually melted down.
According to Life & Style, Levine and his wife were on the verge of falling apart. While Prinsloo was “thrilled” that he was walking away from The Voice, the marriage is now “showing signs of strain” because of a then-upcoming Maroon 5 tour. To get revenge on her husband doing his contractually obligated job, “she gave Adam a taste of his own medicine and fled to Mexico” for a girls-trip.
The evidence in this “exclusive” comes exclusively from an anonymous source, who said their marriage is most definitely in crisis.” Prinsloo is “hanging out with her friends a lot,” which is apparently a sign of marital strife. “Adam constantly being away causes tension and puts more stress on their marriage” which makes Prinsloo feel “like a single mom.”
Sister magazine Star said Levine was a “total nightmare” and his darkness was ruining the marriage. In Touch similarly reported that a divorce was imminent. Their marriage is doing just fine, and these rift reports are unfounded.
It’s been seven months since this story and the marriage of Levine and Prinsloo is still going strong, so this story was completely false. The 2020 summer tour has since been rescheduled to 2021, so the couple has undoubtedly now spent more time together. On Father’s Day, Prinsloo took to Instagram to sing the virtues of her husband.
While it’s never easy to spend time away from one’s spouse, it’s worth noting that Levine’s busy schedule is exactly what Prinsloo could have expected. A busy supermodel and philanthropist in her own right, Levine has been an in-demand rock star for decades now. His world tour would certainly not be cause for surprise or alarm for Prinsloo.
Life & Style loves creating stories about marital strife with no foot in reality. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were allegedly in crisis but have since reconciled. Of course, their marriage was never actually in any danger.
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith were supposedly traveling to the Bahamas in the middle of a travel ban so they can save their marriage. The tabloid reported Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had split up as well after a trip down under. Gossip Cop busted these phony stories, just as it’s busting this one about the Levine family.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.