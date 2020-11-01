Report Claimed Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Are 'Nowhere Near Getting Married'

Are Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost having a wedding dilemma? A tabloid reports the couple isn’t anywhere near close to getting married. Gossip Cop has looked into the latest rumor about the pair. Here’s what we know.
According to OK!, friends and family members shouldn’t expect a “save the date” from Jost and Johansson. A source tells the magazine that the betrothed couple aren’t any closer to having a wedding. The Avengers actress and the SNL head writer became engaged in May 2019, but due to the current epidemic, the couple had to postpone their original wedding plans.
The publication asserts that the two don’t even have a wedding planner and there are “things they still need to iron out.” The insider adds, “They still need to organize a prenup because Scarlett’s worth so much more than Colin and there’s been a debate over where to have it.” The outlet further reveals that Johansson has “floated” with the idea of a traditional ceremony in the Hamptons, but Jost “feels like it’s a lot of stress to organize.”
“Plus,” the unnamed informant continues, “they’re so tired of everyone asking when it’s going to happen, they may elope.”
Either the magazine has poor timing or just doesn’t know what it’s talking about. Gossip Cop is going to say the latter. Regardless of what the unreliable tabloid proclaims, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married. It was newly revealed that the two wed in an intimate ceremony and they shared the news by partnering with Meals on Wheels.
And to further show the publication has a poor track record of what it reports, a few days ago, the magazine asserted Jost and Johansson sent out “save the dates” for their wedding. One moment, the tabloid alleges the couple was on board for their ceremony plans, then claims the two weren’t any closer to being married — not to mention the countless other phony reports Gossip Cop exposed about Johansson and Jost marrying. Clearly, the outlets are all over the place with its narrative.
Another example of this when Gossip Cop busted OK! last year for purporting that Johansson was “sick” of hanging out with her Avengers co-stars. Obviously, the tabloid wasn't aware the actress got matching tattoos with her fellow Avengers, which we doubt she'd do if she was "sick" of being near them. We also checked with a source close to the situation, who told us that wasn’t true.
Three years ago, the same magazine claimed Johansson was dating Bobby Flay. This was another bogus report Gossip Cop clarified as the two are just friends. Year after year, it continues to be wrong.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.