Report Claimed Lori Loughlin Planned To Flee Country To Avoid Jail Time

365 days ago a tabloid reported that Lori Loughlin was hastily leaving the United States in an attempt to avoid jail time over the college admissions scandal. Gossip Cop busted that story, and time has not been kind to it. Since it’s been a year we’re taking a look back to see how it all worked out for the Fuller House star.
According to the Globe, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were thinking of a master plan to avoid a long prison sentence. "Lori is dead serious about this” an insider said, “and has been scouting overseas countries nonstop to see where she wants to set up her new home. She'll do anything to escape." Loughlin was looking at the best ways to sneak by US border security, while still “traveling in style” with designer clothes and luggage.
Gossip Cop busted this story at the time because it was utterly ridiculous. A source close to Loughlin assured us that this story was as absurd as it sounded. Absconding over the border is a great way to secure a much longer prison sentence, and then there’s the question of ever seeing her family again.
Lori Loughlin did not evade authorities by fleeing the country. She’s not Dominick Toretto. She’s currently serving out her prison sentence and should be released on December 27, although it is possible she gets released before Christmas. The college admissions scandal turned both Loughlin and Felicity Huffman into tabloid punching bags and led to a slew of bogus stories about the celebrities.
Just months before this story, the Globe claimed Loughlin was turning on Giannulli to reduce her own sentence. Much like this story about fleeing prison, that story was simply not true and time proved it wasn’t true. Both Loughlin and Giannulli will serve time in prison for the admissions scandal. Clearly, this tabloid prints stories about Loughlin not because it has any legitimate insight into her personal life, but because she’s an easy target.
This was hardly the final time this tabloid targeted Loughlin. At the end of 2019, it claimed Loughlin had asked John Stamos to “guide” her two adult daughters while she was in prison. Just because Stamos played her husband on Full House doesn’t mean he’d step up to raise her kids. Gossip Cop also busted the story about Loughlin preparing a “Hollywood hit list” directed at all her "phony famous friends" who didn’t have her back. Loughlin was focused on her legal defense, not on writing a scathing Hollywood tell-all.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.