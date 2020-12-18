Report Claimed Julia Roberts Quitting Hollywood, Wants To Be The New Erin Brockovich

Six months ago, a tabloid claimed that Julia Roberts wanted to pursue another career path. The magazine asserted that the actress looked to become the “next Erin Brockovich.” Was this true? Gossip Cop investigated the report when it came out. Since the year is coming to a close, we’re revisiting the tale.
In June, the National Enquirer alleged that Julia Roberts prepared to kiss Hollywood goodbye to become the next Erin Brockovich. The tabloid explained that the actress wanted to start a new chapter for herself and her family in San Francisco. Supposed insiders purported that Roberts looked to model herself after the legal clerk whom Roberts portrayed in the 2000 biographical drama.
An unnamed source revealed, “Julia wanted to leave Hollywood in the rear-view mirror. Julia’s very involved in ending child poverty, equal rights for all, and coronavirus education.” The magazine then referenced an interview Roberts did with Dr. Anthony Fauci and further touched on an older report claiming that the actress was “fed up” with the Hollywood scene.
From there, the insider divulged that the Pretty Woman star dragged her husband, Danny Moder, and their three children to San Francisco for a fresh start, adding, "Julia wanted to make a difference and improve her family life at the same time.”
When the story came out, Gossip Cop busted the report for being incorrect. We can confidently say that the account is still untrue to this day. Julia Roberts did not quit acting and didn’t have plans to become the next Erin Brockovich. Yes, Roberts has been very involved in educating her fans about the coronavirus pandemic. Still, the actress didn't move to San Francisco to become a full-time activist. A lot of celebrities are involved in activism, and some have also played real-life humanitarians in films. Just because Roberts portrayed one in a movie doesn’t mean she's pursuing it. Also, Roberts is reuniting with Denzel Washington in a new film, which further proves the report was bogus.
Additionally, this wasn’t the first time the Enquirer made up silly stories about Julia Roberts. Last July, the paper insisted that Roberts was going blind amid a secret health crisis. There was also the time that the tabloid argued that Roberts left her husband for George Clooney. And let’s not forget when the publication asserted that Julia Roberts was spotted kissing someone that wasn't her husband. Obviously, the tabloid can’t even keep up with its misleading tales. Gossip Cop busted these fictitious reports and will continue to expose the lies the tabloids try to trick their readers.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
