Report Claimed Julia Roberts Quitting Hollywood, Wants To Be The New Erin Brockovich

Julia Roberts Is Not Quitting Acting

When the story came out, Gossip Cop busted the report for being incorrect. We can confidently say that the account is still untrue to this day. Julia Roberts did not quit acting and didn’t have plans to become the next Erin Brockovich. Yes, Roberts has been very involved in educating her fans about the coronavirus pandemic. Still, the actress didn't move to San Francisco to become a full-time activist. A lot of celebrities are involved in activism, and some have also played real-life humanitarians in films. Just because Roberts portrayed one in a movie doesn’t mean she's pursuing it. Also, Roberts is reuniting with Denzel Washington in a new film, which further proves the report was bogus.