Report Claimed January Jones Was Persuing Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Wasn't Happy

365 days ago one tabloid claimed Mad Men star January Jones was trying to date Joaquin Phoenix, much to Rooney Mara’s chagrin. In the year since that story, Phoenix won an Academy Award and had a baby with Mara. Good for him! Gossip Cop busted this story last year, but we’re taking a look back on a rather random story about two disparate celebrities.
The National Enquirer reported that Jones was “crushing hard” on the Gladiator star and had started pursuing him once it became clear he’d be up for an oscar thanks to Joker. “January's terribly impressed with Joaquin and doesn't miss a chance to let him know it,” a source said, adding “She has been texting him at all hours and even suggesting that they rehearse scenes together." Mara was not happy, and “told Joaquin she's ready to give January a piece of her mind!"
Gossip Cop busted this story at the time by pointing out how utterly random it all was. Jones and Phoenix have never starred in anything together and appear to run in completely different circles. Plus, it wasn’t Phoenix’s first nomination so it’s not like he was just arriving on the national stage. We also spoke to a source close to the situation who assured us this story was nonsense.
Like a comet passing through the night, the Enquirer published this story and it was never seen again. Phoenix ended up winning that Academy Award and was suddenly in some drama with Wendy Williams, but that passed as quickly as this strange Jones rumor. The My Own Private Idaho star and Mara welcomed a baby named River, after Phoenix’s beloved brother who died in 1993. Jones isn’t publicly dating anyone right now but did open up about seeing Bachelor star Nick Viall a few times.
This tabloid tried to pair Kelly Clarkson and Keanu Reeves together because she was excited to have him on her talk show. We’d all be excited to talk to the star of Devil’s Advocate but there is nothing romantic there at all. Another random pairing would be Matthew McConaughey and Jeopardy! McConaughey is not up for the hosting job, as the tabloid also claimed.
As for Phoenix and Mara, the Enquirer's sister magazine, Star, carried the rumor mantle in its story from February about the two fighting over marriage and kids. It seems like all Hollywood couples, even those as private as Phoenix and Mara, will inevitably be thrown into some baseless tabloid drama. Even by lofty tabloid standard though, this pairing of Phonix and Jones was totally preposterous.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga Romance Brewing
Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas Ready For Marriage And Kids?
Miley Cyrus Flashes For Instagram In Rolling Stone Shoot
Who Is Zendaya Dating? Everyone The 'Euphoria' Star Has Been Linked To
Angelina Jolie Still 'Casually Hooking Up' With Random Women?