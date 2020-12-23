Report: Cindy Crawford's Marriage 'On The Rocks'

Supermodel Cindy Crawford has lived in the spotlight of tabloids for decades. As such, her marriage to Rande Gerber is constantly under attack. One story claims Crawford and Gerber are in crisis. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, Gerber and Crawford have friends worried that “the longtime glamour couple could be headed for a split.” After 22 years of marriage, the couple “could be in trouble after… [putting] two of their mansions up for sale.” Crawford’s focus is shifting away from her older kids, so it’s only now “starting to sink in how little she and Rande have in common.’ A source said ‘they drifted apart over the years.”
The lockdown has only exacerbated these problems, for “Rande spends more time with friends like George Clooney than his wife.” Crawford’s “patience is wearing thin” after the two took a “make-or-break holiday to Los Cabos, Mexico.’ It was there that the two “were finally able to sit down and discuss how they’ve been feeling.” Despite that frank conversation, “the sale of their properties is continuing to raise alarm bells.”
Listing two homes is not a sign of marital strife. Gerber and Crawford buy and sell homes frequently. The two purchased a new desert home in 2019 and sold a Malibu house the year before that. These houses are flipped for millions in profit, and Gossip Cop doesn’t expect them to stop any time soon.
This tabloid story is unbelievable from the outset. It would have you believe that this is the first time in 22 years that Crawford really sat down and thought about her husband. With the real estate angle being bogus, Gossip Cop is calling this story completely false. A cursory glance at Crawford’s Instagram page will show loads of photos of Crawford and Gerber together.
Woman’s Day is constantly being busted over it’s Crawford coverage. It claimed she and Gerber were cracking under pressure back in February. That story was very similar to this one, yet another “crisis,” and relies only on second-hand testimony instead of hard evidence. We’ve also busted stories about Crawford worrying about her daughter Kaia Gerber, and worrying about her son Presley Gerber. It’s as if this tabloid spins the wheel of family members and generates baseless conflict that way.
The whole Gerber family is getting along well. This real estate story is silly and exemplifies how little insight this tabloid actually has into Crawford’s life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr Had 'First Big Fight' Over Her Weight
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence 'Flirting With Disaster' On Set Of New Movie?
Report: 'Desperate' Shannen Doherty Seeking 'Miracle Cure'
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen
Lonely' Ryan Seacrest 'Regretting' Putting Career Over Love Amid Health Crises: Report