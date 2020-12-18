Report: Cindy Crawford Feud With Andie MacDowell 'Erupts'

Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley have both followed in their mothers' footsteps, quickly becoming massive celebrities in their own right. However, one insider reveals that the two have fallen into the decades-old feud between their respective moms, Cindy Crawford and Andie MacDowell. With their shared messy romantic history, the situation is intensely personal.
"Andie MacDowell vs. Cindy Crawford: Family Feud Erupts!" says New Idea. According to the outlet, there's an all-out brawl brewing between Crawford and MacDowell and their "rising-star daughters," Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley respectively. Anonymous insiders reveal to the magazine that Qualley and Gerber have "fallen out" recently, "and it has everything to do with comedian Pete Davidson, who dumped Margaret last year for a brief fling" with Gerber.
"Margaret was furious," a nameless "pal" explains. "She's kept her distance from Kaia since then." There seems to a family history of conflict as well, as MacDowell "has been rebuffed" by Crawford a few times in the past. "People forget Andie started out as a model. She and Cindy were big rivals until Andie's acting career took off," the snitch adds. "Cindy wouldn't get a shot at the big screen for another 10 years and sadly she was a flop. There's no love lost between them."
We're not entirely sure what this story is arguing, but let's try and figure out what's going on between these four celebrities. For one, this is the first we're hearing about bad blood between Gerber and Qualley. Sure, the two had brief flings with the same guy, but at this point, Pete Davidson's romantic history is a pretty hefty list of stars. If they would ever want to distance themselves from one another, it would've happened back in October 2019 when Davidson and Qualley split and he was first seen with Gerber. It certainly seems like everyone involved has already moved on.
Regardless, if there was any tension, it seems like it's all water under the bridge now. Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley happen to run in the same circles, and they've looked nothing but friendly with one another. Earlier this year, they were even photographed with their arms around each other walking around with their group of friends. When one of their mutual besties, Cara Delevingne, posted a sweet tribute to Qualley, Gerber commented in support, writing, "I feel lucky to know you both."
As for the two's famous mothers, we can't figure out what they're supposed to be feuding about if not their daughters. Otherwise, there's almost nothing connecting them, and there's no evidence to say that Crawford is bitter over not acting more or anything like that. The fashion icon has said that she's proud of her career and having carved her own way to success, especially in the modeling world. MacDowell and Crawford followed different career paths, but that's no reason to try and pit two successful women against each other. Crawford is often put into imaginary feuds with other women for no reason, so we're not surprised that this latest one is baseless.
New Idea has a pretty bad history of pairing up certain celebrities into bizarre feud stories. It's argued that Cindy Crawford's longtime friend George Clooney was blacklisting Margot Robbie. The tabloid also claimed that Nicole Kidman suffered some sort of tragic betrayal at the hands of Hugh Grant. It's even jumped at the chance to drag in breakup drama when it reported that Liam Hemsworth was looking into suing his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, in another story that had no truth to it.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
